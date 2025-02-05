Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Appointment as U.S. Ambassador to Greece Draws Interest – and Some Questions

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Appointment as U.S. Ambassador to Greece Draws Interest – and Some Questions Φωτογραφία: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Set to arrive in Athens in early June, Guilfoyle steps into the position at a crucial moment for U.S.-Greece relations.

The appointment of Kimberly Guilfoyle as the new U.S. ambassador to Greece has sparked considerable interest both in Athens and abroad. With a career spanning law, media, and politics, Guilfoyle is a well-known figure in American public life. However, her new role as a diplomat marks an uncharted territory for her—one that comes with high expectations and, for some, a degree of skepticism.

Set to arrive in Athens in early June, Guilfoyle steps into the position at a crucial moment for U.S.-Greece relations, as Washington looks to deepen its strategic partnership with the country amid broader geopolitical shifts in the Eastern Mediterranean. The interest in her appointment is particularly high in Greece, where many closely follow U.S. political developments. Yet, unlike most of her predecessors, Guilfoyle does not come from a diplomatic or foreign policy background, raising questions about how she will navigate the complexities of international relations.

A former prosecutor in San Francisco and Los Angeles, Guilfoyle rose to national prominence as a host on Fox News before becoming a senior advisor to Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign. She has been an influential conservative voice, known for her strong communication skills and ability to connect with audiences. While these attributes may serve her well in Athens, diplomacy requires a different set of skills—subtlety, negotiation, and a deep understanding of international affairs—that are typically honed through years of experience in government service.

Beyond politics, Guilfoyle is also an entrepreneur, a bestselling author, and an active philanthropist. She has founded the American Dream Corporation and supported various charitable causes, including veterans’ organizations and children’s health initiatives. Her supporters argue that her wide-ranging career and high-profile connections could bring a fresh perspective to U.S. diplomacy, particularly in engaging with business and cultural communities in Greece.

Her appointment also comes at a symbolic time: the U.S. is preparing to celebrate its 250th anniversary, and Greece, as the birthplace of democracy, remains a key partner in discussions about democratic values and global stability. Moreover, she will be the first woman to serve as U.S. ambassador to Greece, a milestone that has further amplified interest in her role.

Former President Trump, who appointed her, has praised Guilfoyle as “exceptionally capable” and a strong representative for U.S. interests abroad. However, some observers question whether political loyalty and media experience alone will be enough to navigate the often delicate world of international diplomacy. Unlike seasoned diplomats who spend years working within the State Department, Guilfoyle will have to quickly adapt to the nuances of Greek politics, regional security issues, and the broader transatlantic alliance.

As she prepares to take on her new role, the key question remains: will her high-profile background translate into effective diplomacy?V

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Τα οικονομικά δεδομένα της μεταγραφής του Λιβάι Γκαρσία

Τα οικονομικά δεδομένα της μεταγραφής του Λιβάι Γκαρσία

O Πι Τζέι Ντόζιερ χάρισε το… πιο ΑΡΡΩΣΤΟ κάρφωμα της σεζόν πάνω στον «Κύκλωπα»! (video)

O Πι Τζέι Ντόζιερ χάρισε το… πιο ΑΡΡΩΣΤΟ κάρφωμα της σεζόν πάνω στον «Κύκλωπα»! (video)

Σεισμοί σε Σαντορίνη - Αμοργό: Μαζική φυγή και αγωνία για την εξέλιξη - Liveblog όλα τα νέα

Σεισμοί σε Σαντορίνη - Αμοργό: Μαζική φυγή και αγωνία για την εξέλιξη - Liveblog όλα τα νέα

AVEK ZAPPEION 2025: Έρχεται για 5η χρονιά στο Ζάππειο Μέγαρο

AVEK ZAPPEION 2025: Έρχεται για 5η χρονιά στο Ζάππειο Μέγαρο

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025: Μετρά αντίστροφα η ΑΑΔΕ για την πρεμιέρα

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025: Μετρά αντίστροφα η ΑΑΔΕ για την πρεμιέρα

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Ποιοι άνεργοι θα λάβουν επίδομα 1.000 ευρώ - Όλη η διαδικασία

Ποιοι άνεργοι θα λάβουν επίδομα 1.000 ευρώ - Όλη η διαδικασία

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Ο Λούκα Ντόντσιτς αντέδρασε στην ανταλλαγή του όπως όλος ο πλανήτης (vid)

Ο Λούκα Ντόντσιτς αντέδρασε στην ανταλλαγή του όπως όλος ο πλανήτης (vid)

Λανουά: «Πέναλτι και κόκκινη σε Βιετέσκα, αποβολή και στον Ότο» (video)

Λανουά: «Πέναλτι και κόκκινη σε Βιετέσκα, αποβολή και στον Ότο» (video)

Η σούπα που θωρακίζει το ανοσοποιητικό για να μην αρρωστήσεις καθόλου φέτος το χειμώνα

Η σούπα που θωρακίζει το ανοσοποιητικό για να μην αρρωστήσεις καθόλου φέτος το χειμώνα

Ποια ώρα της μέρας πρέπει να πίνεις πράσινο τσάι για αδυνάτισμα μείωση του λίπους

Ποια ώρα της μέρας πρέπει να πίνεις πράσινο τσάι για αδυνάτισμα μείωση του λίπους

Αυτό θα είναι το «it» φυτό εσωτερικού χώρου του 2025

Αυτό θα είναι το «it» φυτό εσωτερικού χώρου του 2025

Ελίζαμπεθ Τέιλορ: Ξύριζε το πρόσωπό της και έκανε μπάνιο μετά το μακιγιάζ – Τα άγνωστα μυστικά ομορφιά της

Ελίζαμπεθ Τέιλορ: Ξύριζε το πρόσωπό της και έκανε μπάνιο μετά το μακιγιάζ – Τα άγνωστα μυστικά ομορφιά της

Το λάθος που κάνουμε όλοι με το καλοριφέρ και το πληρώνουμε ακριβά

Το λάθος που κάνουμε όλοι με το καλοριφέρ και το πληρώνουμε ακριβά

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Santorini Rocked by Earthquakes: Airbnb Cancellations Skyrocket

Santorini Rocked by Earthquakes: Airbnb Cancellations Skyrocket

News In English
Political Turmoil in Greece Over Accountability for Deadly Train Crash

Political Turmoil in Greece Over Accountability for Deadly Train Crash

News In English
Greece’s Leading Private Healthcare Chain Set for Major Overhaul After PureHealth Acquisition

Greece’s Leading Private Healthcare Chain Set for Major Overhaul After PureHealth Acquisition

News In English
Greek Insurers Freeze Health Premium Hikes Amid Economic Pressures, Urging Government Support

Greek Insurers Freeze Health Premium Hikes Amid Economic Pressures, Urging Government Support

News In English

NETWORK

Ελίζαμπεθ Τέιλορ: Ξύριζε το πρόσωπό της και έκανε μπάνιο μετά το μακιγιάζ – Τα άγνωστα μυστικά ομορφιά της

Ελίζαμπεθ Τέιλορ: Ξύριζε το πρόσωπό της και έκανε μπάνιο μετά το μακιγιάζ – Τα άγνωστα μυστικά ομορφιά της

theissue.gr
Ποια ώρα της μέρας πρέπει να πίνεις πράσινο τσάι για αδυνάτισμα μείωση του λίπους

Ποια ώρα της μέρας πρέπει να πίνεις πράσινο τσάι για αδυνάτισμα μείωση του λίπους

theissue.gr
Προσοχή στα συμπληρώματα πρωτεΐνης: Εντοπίστηκαν βαρέα μέταλλα

Προσοχή στα συμπληρώματα πρωτεΐνης: Εντοπίστηκαν βαρέα μέταλλα

healthstat.gr
Χρωστάνε... 1.242 ημέρες ρεπό και άδειας στους εργαζόμενους του Ακτινολογικού του ΠΑΓΝΗ

Χρωστάνε... 1.242 ημέρες ρεπό και άδειας στους εργαζόμενους του Ακτινολογικού του ΠΑΓΝΗ

healthstat.gr
Αυτό θα είναι το «it» φυτό εσωτερικού χώρου του 2025

Αυτό θα είναι το «it» φυτό εσωτερικού χώρου του 2025

theissue.gr
«Αναβαθμίζω το σπίτι μου»: Εντός των επόμενων ημερών το νέο πρόγραμμα

«Αναβαθμίζω το σπίτι μου»: Εντός των επόμενων ημερών το νέο πρόγραμμα

ienergeia.gr
Τι θα πληρώσουν τα νοικοκυριά για ρεύμα τον Φεβρουάριο- Εν αναμονή για τις επιδοτήσεις

Τι θα πληρώσουν τα νοικοκυριά για ρεύμα τον Φεβρουάριο- Εν αναμονή για τις επιδοτήσεις

ienergeia.gr
7 τρόποι για να αποφύγετε τα μικρόβια στο γυμναστήριο

7 τρόποι για να αποφύγετε τα μικρόβια στο γυμναστήριο

healthstat.gr