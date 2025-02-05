Political Turmoil in Greece Over Accountability for Deadly Train Crash

Opposition parties have intensified their efforts to hold the government responsible, arguing that both the prime minister and his ministers bear political liability for the disaster.

Greece is facing renewed political upheaval as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over the government’s handling of the Tempi train disaster, a catastrophic rail collision that claimed 57 lives two years ago. The opposition and families of the victims are demanding accountability after it emerged that several statements made by Mitsotakis in the aftermath of the tragedy were inaccurate—an admission he was ultimately forced to make publicly.

Opposition parties have intensified their efforts to hold the government responsible, arguing that both the prime minister and his ministers bear political liability for the disaster. Calls are growing for a full parliamentary investigation, with opposition leaders pushing for a special inquiry and even considering a motion of no confidence against the government.

Meanwhile, Mitsotakis’ ruling party, New Democracy, appears to be struggling with internal discord, as the prime minister has seemingly shifted responsibility for the lack of a proper investigation onto his own party’s lawmakers. This move has sparked frustration within the party while fueling public skepticism about the government’s commitment to transparency.

On Tuesday, Greece’s center-left PASOK party formally proposed the creation of a parliamentary investigative committee to examine possible criminal responsibility related to the alleged tampering of evidence at the crash site. Specifically, PASOK has singled out Christos Triantopoulos, a former deputy minister to the prime minister, as a key figure in the alleged cover-up.

Left-wing opposition party SYRIZA has expressed its support for the investigation but is also demanding an immediate no-confidence vote against the prime minister, insisting that this is “the only course of action.” Another opposition group, the New Left party, has echoed the call for a full inquiry, describing it as “a necessary step toward uncovering the truth and ensuring justice.”

PASOK’s proposal is based on a report from the Larissa Appeals Court Prosecutor, released in July 2024, which the party argues provides substantial grounds for a deeper investigation into government actions following the crash. In addition to Triantopoulos, PASOK has accused former Speaker of Parliament Konstantinos Tasoulas of deliberately withholding key evidence from lawmakers. The party argues that Tasoulas, who has been nominated by New Democracy as Greece’s next President of the Republic, should be disqualified from consideration due to his alleged role in the suppression of crucial information.

SYRIZA has emphasized that while it supports PASOK’s inquiry proposal, it believes a no-confidence motion against Mitsotakis is the most urgent step. Party leader Sokratis Famellos declared that “after the latest revelations, the immediate submission of a no-confidence motion against the prime minister and his government remains the only option.”

He also insisted that any parliamentary inquiry should not only examine Triantopoulos’ role but also seek to uncover “who ultimately gave the order” to obscure the full truth about the disaster.