European Court of Auditors Investigates Olive Oil Authenticity and Safety in Greece

The European Court of Auditors (ECA) has launched an investigation to assess whether the European Union’s control systems effectively guarantee the authenticity, safety, and accurate labeling of olive oil—one of the region’s most iconic agricultural products.

This audit is part of a broader initiative by the ECA to scrutinize the olive oil sector, following two decades of reviews on subsidies, food safety, and labeling regulations.

In 2006, the ECA identified weaknesses in the Geographic Information System (GIS) used for olive farming, while a more recent report focused on inconsistencies in food labeling across the EU.

The new investigation will analyze the mechanisms that ensure olive oil meets marketing standards and food safety regulations. The goal is to identify whether current controls are sufficient to verify both the product's origin and quality while protecting consumers from potential contamination or fraud.

As part of the audit, inspections will take place in Spain, Italy, Greece, and Belgium, with the final report scheduled for publication by the end of 2025.

Olive oil holds a distinguished place in European culinary tradition, much like French wine or Belgian chocolate. The European Union is the world's leading producer, consumer, and exporter of olive oil, making quality control not just a matter of reputation but a crucial economic concern.

However, soaring prices due to drought and extreme temperatures have made olive oil less affordable for consumers, while also increasing the risk of fraud and adulteration.

Misleading claims about a product’s origin or quality can erode consumer trust and harm legitimate producers, reinforcing the need for stricter monitoring and enforcement measures.