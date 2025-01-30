ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

European Court of Auditors Investigates Olive Oil Authenticity and Safety in Greece

intime intime
The European Court of Auditors (ECA) has launched an investigation to assess whether the European Union’s control systems effectively guarantee the authenticity, safety, and accurate labeling of olive oil—one of the region’s most iconic agricultural products.

This audit is part of a broader initiative by the ECA to scrutinize the olive oil sector, following two decades of reviews on subsidies, food safety, and labeling regulations.

In 2006, the ECA identified weaknesses in the Geographic Information System (GIS) used for olive farming, while a more recent report focused on inconsistencies in food labeling across the EU.

The new investigation will analyze the mechanisms that ensure olive oil meets marketing standards and food safety regulations. The goal is to identify whether current controls are sufficient to verify both the product's origin and quality while protecting consumers from potential contamination or fraud.

As part of the audit, inspections will take place in Spain, Italy, Greece, and Belgium, with the final report scheduled for publication by the end of 2025.

Olive oil holds a distinguished place in European culinary tradition, much like French wine or Belgian chocolate. The European Union is the world's leading producer, consumer, and exporter of olive oil, making quality control not just a matter of reputation but a crucial economic concern.

However, soaring prices due to drought and extreme temperatures have made olive oil less affordable for consumers, while also increasing the risk of fraud and adulteration.

Misleading claims about a product’s origin or quality can erode consumer trust and harm legitimate producers, reinforcing the need for stricter monitoring and enforcement measures.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Όλα τα γκολ της Τετάρτης (29/01) στο Champions League! (video)

Όλα τα γκολ της Τετάρτης (29/01) στο Champions League! (video)

ΠΑΝΙΚΟΣ στο Champions League: Η Σίτι το «έσωσε», αλλά έπεσε πάνω σε Ρεάλ ή Μπάγερν!

ΠΑΝΙΚΟΣ στο Champions League: Η Σίτι το «έσωσε», αλλά έπεσε πάνω σε Ρεάλ ή Μπάγερν!

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Σύγκρουση αεροπλάνου με στρατιωτικό ελικόπτερο στην Ουάσινγκτον - Λεπτό προς λεπτό οι εξελίξεις

Σύγκρουση αεροπλάνου με στρατιωτικό ελικόπτερο στην Ουάσινγκτον - Λεπτό προς λεπτό οι εξελίξεις

Ανατροπές στις υπερωρίες όπως προστάζουν οι εργοδότες

Ανατροπές στις υπερωρίες όπως προστάζουν οι εργοδότες

Τι ώρα θα βρέξει στην Αθήνα - Πιθανότητα για καταιγίδα

Τι ώρα θα βρέξει στην Αθήνα - Πιθανότητα για καταιγίδα

Ο Ολυμπιακός «κλείνει» τον Πάλμα!

Ο Ολυμπιακός «κλείνει» τον Πάλμα!

«Μη φωνάζετε, κανένας δεν πληρώνεται!»: Λύγισε παίκτης στην Καβάλα, χειροκροτήθηκε από την εξέδρα! (video)

«Μη φωνάζετε, κανένας δεν πληρώνεται!»: Λύγισε παίκτης στην Καβάλα, χειροκροτήθηκε από την εξέδρα! (video)

Βιολόγος συστήνει: Η βιταμίνη που πρέπει να παίρνουν οι γυναίκες άνω των 40 για καλή υγεία και αντιγήρανση

Βιολόγος συστήνει: Η βιταμίνη που πρέπει να παίρνουν οι γυναίκες άνω των 40 για καλή υγεία και αντιγήρανση

Jennifer Lopez: Η φτηνή κρέμα ημέρας που χρησιμοποιεί για αντιγήρανση και λάμψη

Jennifer Lopez: Η φτηνή κρέμα ημέρας που χρησιμοποιεί για αντιγήρανση και λάμψη

Μαριλίτα Λαμπροπούλου: Τι αποκάλυψε για το χωρισμό της από τον Γιάννη Νταλιάνη

Μαριλίτα Λαμπροπούλου: Τι αποκάλυψε για το χωρισμό της από τον Γιάννη Νταλιάνη

Pilates για αρχάριους: Οι 3 βασικές ασκήσεις που πρέπει να δοκιμάσεις για επίπεδη κοιλιά

Pilates για αρχάριους: Οι 3 βασικές ασκήσεις που πρέπει να δοκιμάσεις για επίπεδη κοιλιά

Το πιο light κέικ σοκολάτας χωρίς ζάχαρη, αλεύρι ή βούτυρο – Εύκολη συνταγή

Το πιο light κέικ σοκολάτας χωρίς ζάχαρη, αλεύρι ή βούτυρο – Εύκολη συνταγή

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Alpha Bank Expands Real Estate Strategy with Three New Companies

Alpha Bank Expands Real Estate Strategy with Three New Companies

News In English
﻿Greece’s Capital Market Reforms Face Delays

﻿Greece’s Capital Market Reforms Face Delays

News In English
Greek Tax Authority Revises Rules for New and Used Vehicles

Greek Tax Authority Revises Rules for New and Used Vehicles

News In English
The Open Wound of Tempi Engulfs Mitsotakis

The Open Wound of Tempi Engulfs Mitsotakis

News In English

NETWORK

Pilates για αρχάριους: Οι 3 βασικές ασκήσεις που πρέπει να δοκιμάσεις για επίπεδη κοιλιά

Pilates για αρχάριους: Οι 3 βασικές ασκήσεις που πρέπει να δοκιμάσεις για επίπεδη κοιλιά

theissue.gr
Ηλεκτρισμός: Πώς διαμορφώθηκαν τα μερίδια των προμηθευτών τον Δεκέμβριο

Ηλεκτρισμός: Πώς διαμορφώθηκαν τα μερίδια των προμηθευτών τον Δεκέμβριο

ienergeia.gr
Μηνιγγίτιδα: Πότε και για πόσο καιρό μας προστατεύει το εμβόλιο

Μηνιγγίτιδα: Πότε και για πόσο καιρό μας προστατεύει το εμβόλιο

healthstat.gr
Οι 3 καλύτερες ομάδες τροφών για αποτοξίνωση

Οι 3 καλύτερες ομάδες τροφών για αποτοξίνωση

healthstat.gr
Πώς θα διαμορφωθούν τιμολόγια ρεύματος τον Φεβρουάριο

Πώς θα διαμορφωθούν τιμολόγια ρεύματος τον Φεβρουάριο

ienergeia.gr
Βιολόγος συστήνει: Η βιταμίνη που πρέπει να παίρνουν οι γυναίκες άνω των 40 για καλή υγεία και αντιγήρανση

Βιολόγος συστήνει: Η βιταμίνη που πρέπει να παίρνουν οι γυναίκες άνω των 40 για καλή υγεία και αντιγήρανση

theissue.gr
Jennifer Lopez: Η φτηνή κρέμα ημέρας που χρησιμοποιεί για αντιγήρανση και λάμψη

Jennifer Lopez: Η φτηνή κρέμα ημέρας που χρησιμοποιεί για αντιγήρανση και λάμψη

theissue.gr
Enaon EDA: Να τηρηθούν τα χρονοδιαγράμματα για τα περιφερειακά έργα επέκτασης του του δικτύου φυσικού αέριου

Enaon EDA: Να τηρηθούν τα χρονοδιαγράμματα για τα περιφερειακά έργα επέκτασης του του δικτύου φυσικού αέριου

ienergeia.gr