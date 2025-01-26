Backlash Grows Over Greece’s Proposed Ban on Fuel Sales to Helmetless Riders

A new regulation proposed by the Greek government has sparked significant reactions, aiming to prohibit the sale of fuel to motorcyclists who are not wearing helmets.

This amendment, which is expected to be introduced to Parliament alongside updates to the national Highway Code (KOK), has already stirred public debate. Representatives of fuel station owners have raised serious concerns about its practicality and implications.

Nikos Papageorgiou, president of the Attica Fuel Station Owners’ Union, criticized the measure, stating that fuel station operators cannot take on the role of law enforcement, as they are neither trained nor authorized to enforce road safety laws. On the other hand, Greece’s Minister of Development, Takis Theodorikakos, defended the proposal, arguing that the government’s priority is the protection of human life.

The regulation has raised concerns about its feasibility and potential consequences. Fuel station operators would be tasked with enforcing a rule traditionally overseen by the police, despite lacking the training or resources to do so effectively. Refusing to provide fuel to helmetless motorcyclists also risks creating conflicts between customers and staff, leading to a potentially hostile and unsafe work environment. Many fuel stations in Greece operate with minimal oversight or rely on automated systems, making it nearly impossible to monitor helmet use, particularly in high-traffic areas or during peak hours. Critics also point out that the measure could lead to cases of discrimination, as it fails to consider circumstances such as riders carrying but not wearing helmets temporarily. Additionally, it could cause confusion for tourists or occasional motorcyclists unfamiliar with the rule.