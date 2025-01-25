ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Winners and Losers: Who the Council of State's Verdict on the New Building Code Affects

Winners and Losers: Who the Council of State&#039;s Verdict on the New Building Code Affects
The Council of State, Greece's highest administrative court, has ruled that a key incentive system under the New Building Code (NOK) is unconstitutional.

The decision directly affects construction permits issued under the system, which aimed to promote building activity through measures such as increasing allowable building heights and density. The court found that these incentives, applied uniformly across all areas, violated constitutional principles requiring tailored urban planning for specific regions.

Permits affected by the ruling are limited to those where construction had not started by December 11, 2024. The court clarified that permits where work had demonstrably begun by this date—specifically excavation works—are exempt and can proceed. For work to be considered as having started, documentation such as notifications to administrative authorities or employer filings in government systems is required. Merely obtaining a permit or issuing electronic notifications is not sufficient.

However, the court made an important distinction: permits under legal dispute as of December 11, 2024, are still subject to cancellation, even if construction had started. This ruling reflects the principle that legal challenges take precedence over retroactive protections.

The NOK was introduced in 2012 to revitalize Greece’s construction sector, which was hit hard by the financial crisis. However, its legality was challenged, and after years of delays, the issue was brought to the court following a resurgence in building activity.

Many affected parties are likely to challenge the revocation of their permits in court. They may argue that their projects relied in good faith on a legal framework that was subsequently invalidated, and they could seek remedies based on principles of fairness and legitimate expectations.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Η ΑΕΚ έχει κανονική «αεροπορία»: Πρώτη στην Ελλάδα, σε άμυνα και επίθεση!

Η ΑΕΚ έχει κανονική «αεροπορία»: Πρώτη στην Ελλάδα, σε άμυνα και επίθεση!

Ο περήφανος Γιασικεβίτσιους και η… ντρίμπλα του για τη διαφορά στις βολές

Ο περήφανος Γιασικεβίτσιους και η… ντρίμπλα του για τη διαφορά στις βολές

Στο κινητό οι συντάξεις και τα εκκαθαριστικά σημειώματα

Στο κινητό οι συντάξεις και τα εκκαθαριστικά σημειώματα

Μια… Χανιώτισσα από τη Δανία: Η ιστορία της Camille

Μια… Χανιώτισσα από τη Δανία: Η ιστορία της Camille

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025: Έρχεται αυτόματα η εφορία σε όσους καθυστερούν

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025: Έρχεται αυτόματα η εφορία σε όσους καθυστερούν

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Επίδομα θέρμανσης 2025: Απορρίπτονται αιτήσεις - Οι καταγγελίες

Επίδομα θέρμανσης 2025: Απορρίπτονται αιτήσεις - Οι καταγγελίες

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Ο Εβάν Φουρνιέ τα… έσπασε και ανέλαβε την ευθύνη

Ο Εβάν Φουρνιέ τα… έσπασε και ανέλαβε την ευθύνη

Ο Τζολάκης είναι ο κορυφαίος γκολκίπερ στο φετινό Europa League!

Ο Τζολάκης είναι ο κορυφαίος γκολκίπερ στο φετινό Europa League!

5 must-have fashion τσάντες για να αγοράσεις τώρα στις εκπτώσεις

5 must-have fashion τσάντες για να αγοράσεις τώρα στις εκπτώσεις

Μπέρδεμα με τον αρραβώνα του Νικόλαου Ντε Γκρες και της Χρυσής Βαρδινογιάννη – Τι λέει η οικογένεια

Μπέρδεμα με τον αρραβώνα του Νικόλαου Ντε Γκρες και της Χρυσής Βαρδινογιάννη – Τι λέει η οικογένεια

Πώς θα καθαρίσεις το φούρνο σου φυσικά – Το μυστικό για να γλιτώσεις το τρίψιμο

Πώς θα καθαρίσεις το φούρνο σου φυσικά – Το μυστικό για να γλιτώσεις το τρίψιμο

Ζώδια σήμερα, Παρασκευή 24 Ιανουαρίου: Οι τυχεροί και οι άτυχοι της ημέρας

Ζώδια σήμερα, Παρασκευή 24 Ιανουαρίου: Οι τυχεροί και οι άτυχοι της ημέρας

3 σπιτικά πρωινά ροφήματα για να κάψεις γρήγορα το λίπος της κοιλιάς σου

3 σπιτικά πρωινά ροφήματα για να κάψεις γρήγορα το λίπος της κοιλιάς σου

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece’s Regional Cities See Real Estate Boom from Golden Visa Buyers

Greece’s Regional Cities See Real Estate Boom from Golden Visa Buyers

News In English
Greek Supreme Court Landmark Decision on New Building Regulation Controversy

Greek Supreme Court Landmark Decision on New Building Regulation Controversy

News In English
Trump, Trade, and Tourism: External Factors Shaping Greece’s 2025 Growth Path

Trump, Trade, and Tourism: External Factors Shaping Greece’s 2025 Growth Path

News In English
Protests Over Greece’s Deadly Train Collision Demand Transparency and Accountability

Protests Over Greece’s Deadly Train Collision Demand Transparency and Accountability

News In English

NETWORK

Έρχονται νέες αυξήσεις στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος

Έρχονται νέες αυξήσεις στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος

ienergeia.gr
Νέο τοπίο στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος: Διζωνικά τιμολόγια, πορτοκαλί και στροφή στα μπλε

Νέο τοπίο στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος: Διζωνικά τιμολόγια, πορτοκαλί και στροφή στα μπλε

ienergeia.gr
Αρχιεπίσκοπος Αλβανίας Αναστάσιος: Επιδείνωση της υγείας του

Αρχιεπίσκοπος Αλβανίας Αναστάσιος: Επιδείνωση της υγείας του

healthstat.gr
Ψωριασική Αρθρίτιδα &amp; Αξονική Σπονδυλαρθρίτιδα: Πάνω από δύο έτη καθυστερεί η διάγνωση

Ψωριασική Αρθρίτιδα &amp; Αξονική Σπονδυλαρθρίτιδα: Πάνω από δύο έτη καθυστερεί η διάγνωση

healthstat.gr
Πόσα μανταρίνια μπορούμε να τρώμε τη μέρα

Πόσα μανταρίνια μπορούμε να τρώμε τη μέρα

healthstat.gr
Ζώδια σήμερα, Παρασκευή 24 Ιανουαρίου: Οι τυχεροί και οι άτυχοι της ημέρας

Ζώδια σήμερα, Παρασκευή 24 Ιανουαρίου: Οι τυχεροί και οι άτυχοι της ημέρας

theissue.gr
6 οφέλη που προσφέρει στην υγεία το καθημερινό περπάτημα

6 οφέλη που προσφέρει στην υγεία το καθημερινό περπάτημα

healthstat.gr
Η ανάπτυξη των ΑΠΕ εξοικονόμησε 59 δισ. ευρώ από εισαγωγές ορυκτών καυσίμων στην ΕΕ

Η ανάπτυξη των ΑΠΕ εξοικονόμησε 59 δισ. ευρώ από εισαγωγές ορυκτών καυσίμων στην ΕΕ

ienergeia.gr