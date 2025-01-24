Protests Over Greece’s Deadly Train Collision Demand Transparency and Accountability

The Association of Relatives of Tempi Victims has announced a protest outside Greece’s Parliament this Sunday, January 26, calling for a full investigation into a catastrophic train collision on February 28, 2023, that resulted in 57 deaths.

The tragedy, which involved a chemical explosion and fire, remains one of the deadliest rail accidents in Greece’s history. To date, no one has claimed accountability for the incident, fueling public outrage and demands for justice.

Demonstrations are planned in Athens and other cities across the country, sparked by the release of an audio recording last week. The recording indicates that some victims initially survived the collision but succumbed to an explosion that followed, raising questions about the circumstances of the disaster.

A forensic report by independent expert Vasilis Kokotsakis, commissioned by the victims' families, revealed that 30 passengers died as a result of flammable liquids aboard the train. This finding has intensified calls for transparency and accountability, with many alleging that critical details about the collision and subsequent fire have been obscured.

Public anger has been further inflamed by a controversial legal amendment introduced by the Greek Ministry of Justice. The amendment allows a three-member committee to re-evaluate forensic reports before their submission to court. Critics argue that this move could delay or manipulate findings related to the Tempi case. Opposition political parties and victims' families have accused the government of undermining transparency, especially in light of evidence suggesting that victims were burned alive rather than dying on impact.

Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis has denied any link between the amendment and the Tempi tragedy, describing the accusations as unfounded. He has, however, promised to revise the proposal to include a requirement for approval by a prosecutor or investigating judge before the committee can act. Despite this assurance, critics remain skeptical, viewing the timing of the amendment as suspicious and an attempt to deflect accountability.

Opposition parliamentarians have expressed sharp criticism. Evangelia Liakouli, a PASOK MP, accused the government of attempting to distort the facts surrounding the tragedy, stating, “The government is trying to rewrite the causes of death, even though audio evidence clearly proves victims were burned alive.” Similarly, Dimitris Tzanakopoulos of the New Left denounced the timing of the legal amendment, remarking, “The Justice Minister expects us to overlook the implications of this law, despite clear evidence showing the victims were incinerated.”