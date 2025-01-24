ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Stricter Penalties Fail to Curb Crime in Greece, Raising Questions About Effectiveness

Stricter Penalties Fail to Curb Crime in Greece, Raising Questions About Effectiveness
Despite implementing harsher criminal penalties, Greece has seen little impact on reducing crime rates, particularly homicides, according to data from the Hellenic Police (ELAS) spanning 1991 to 2021.

Homicide rates have remained steady, while case resolution rates have dropped significantly, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the country’s approach to crime prevention.

Dimitris Vervesos, President of the Athens Bar Association and leader of the Plenary of Bar Associations, brought these concerns to the forefront on Wednesday during a parliamentary hearing on proposed amendments to Greece’s Penal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure. Vervesos directly challenged the assumption that tougher penalties inherently lead to greater public safety, asking whether higher sentences have made Greek society safer or whether the persistence of homicide rates reflects deeper systemic failings in law enforcement and judicial processes. By framing the debate in this manner, he underscored the importance of viewing crime reduction through a lens that extends beyond the severity of punishment.

The data presented by Vervesos highlights a disturbing trend. Although the number of homicides and attempted homicides has remained within a consistent range of 220 to 370 cases annually since 1991, the resolution of these cases has declined precipitously. In 2016, nearly 86 percent of homicide cases were solved, while by 2021, that figure had dropped to just over 47 percent. This decline in case resolution correlates with a period when penalties for serious crimes were becoming increasingly severe, suggesting that the deterrent effect of harsher sentencing may not be as impactful as anticipated. Instead, the inability to solve cases appears to be a far more pressing issue, as it undermines both public confidence in the justice system and the actual enforcement of the law.

The broader implications of Greece’s approach become even more apparent when compared to other European countries. Unlike Greece, where life imprisonment is the sole penalty for murder, other nations employ more flexible and proportional sentencing frameworks. In Austria, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, and Norway, sentences for homicide are often tailored to the circumstances of each case, with minimum terms ranging from five to ten years in many instances. Life imprisonment is typically reserved for the most egregious offenses, rather than being imposed as a blanket punishment. These systems reflect a recognition that proportional sentencing, coupled with strong investigative capacities, is essential for both deterrence and rehabilitation.

Greece’s rigid sentencing model raises fundamental questions about whether a punitive approach, in isolation, is sufficient to combat crime. Vervesos’s analysis suggests that without improvements in the effectiveness of law enforcement and the judicial process, stricter penalties may fail to yield meaningful results. When perpetrators are not apprehended or cases remain unresolved, the severity of punishment becomes irrelevant, as it serves neither as a deterrent nor as a corrective measure.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

«Βόμβα» από Λουτσέσκου: «Είπα στη διοίκηση να φύγω!»

«Βόμβα» από Λουτσέσκου: «Είπα στη διοίκηση να φύγω!»

«Εκτόξευση» για την Ελλάδα: Στην 11η θέση της UEFA, μετά από 14 χρόνια!

«Εκτόξευση» για την Ελλάδα: Στην 11η θέση της UEFA, μετά από 14 χρόνια!

Στο κινητό οι συντάξεις και τα εκκαθαριστικά σημειώματα

Στο κινητό οι συντάξεις και τα εκκαθαριστικά σημειώματα

Μια… Χανιώτισσα από τη Δανία: Η ιστορία της Camille

Μια… Χανιώτισσα από τη Δανία: Η ιστορία της Camille

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025: Έρχεται αυτόματα η εφορία σε όσους καθυστερούν

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025: Έρχεται αυτόματα η εφορία σε όσους καθυστερούν

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Επίδομα θέρμανσης 2025: Απορρίπτονται αιτήσεις - Οι καταγγελίες

Επίδομα θέρμανσης 2025: Απορρίπτονται αιτήσεις - Οι καταγγελίες

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

«Σφράγισε» εισιτήριο ο Ολυμπιακός, σημαντικό βήμα ο ΠΑΟΚ: Η βαθμολογία στο Europa League!

«Σφράγισε» εισιτήριο ο Ολυμπιακός, σημαντικό βήμα ο ΠΑΟΚ: Η βαθμολογία στο Europa League!

Ο Αταμάν αποβλήθηκε, τα… έψαλλε στον ρέφερι και ξεσήκωσε το ΟΑΚΑ με το σήμα κατατεθέν του (video)

Ο Αταμάν αποβλήθηκε, τα… έψαλλε στον ρέφερι και ξεσήκωσε το ΟΑΚΑ με το σήμα κατατεθέν του (video)

In & Out fashion trends: Οι 4 τάσεις που θα φορέσουμε πιο πολύ τους επόμενους μήνες

In & Out fashion trends: Οι 4 τάσεις που θα φορέσουμε πιο πολύ τους επόμενους μήνες

Ηρακλής Τσουζίνοφ: Έγινε πατέρας ο νικητής του GNTM 3 – Οι πρώτες φωτογραφίες με το μωρό

Ηρακλής Τσουζίνοφ: Έγινε πατέρας ο νικητής του GNTM 3 – Οι πρώτες φωτογραφίες με το μωρό

3 απαραίτητες συμβουλές καθαρισμού αν έχεις κατοικίδια

3 απαραίτητες συμβουλές καθαρισμού αν έχεις κατοικίδια

Όσκαρ 2025: Αυτές είναι οι ταινίες και οι ηθοποιοί της χρονιάς – Όλες οι υποψηφιότητες

Όσκαρ 2025: Αυτές είναι οι ταινίες και οι ηθοποιοί της χρονιάς – Όλες οι υποψηφιότητες

4 τάσεις που θα επικρατήσουν στον κήπο σου αυτή την άνοιξη

4 τάσεις που θα επικρατήσουν στον κήπο σου αυτή την άνοιξη

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greek Supreme Court Landmark Decision on New Building Regulation Controversy

Greek Supreme Court Landmark Decision on New Building Regulation Controversy

News In English
Trump, Trade, and Tourism: External Factors Shaping Greece’s 2025 Growth Path

Trump, Trade, and Tourism: External Factors Shaping Greece’s 2025 Growth Path

News In English
Protests Over Greece’s Deadly Train Collision Demand Transparency and Accountability

Protests Over Greece’s Deadly Train Collision Demand Transparency and Accountability

News In English
Greece&#039;s Hidden Pension Debt Threatens Economic Stability

Greece's Hidden Pension Debt Threatens Economic Stability

News In English

NETWORK

Νέο τοπίο στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος: Διζωνικά τιμολόγια, πορτοκαλί και στροφή στα μπλε

Νέο τοπίο στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος: Διζωνικά τιμολόγια, πορτοκαλί και στροφή στα μπλε

ienergeia.gr
ΕΕ: Πυκνώνουν οι φωνές για το ενεργειακό κόστος και την ανταγωνιστικότητα των ευρωπαϊκών επιχειρήσεων

ΕΕ: Πυκνώνουν οι φωνές για το ενεργειακό κόστος και την ανταγωνιστικότητα των ευρωπαϊκών επιχειρήσεων

ienergeia.gr
Όσκαρ 2025: Αυτές είναι οι ταινίες και οι ηθοποιοί της χρονιάς – Όλες οι υποψηφιότητες

Όσκαρ 2025: Αυτές είναι οι ταινίες και οι ηθοποιοί της χρονιάς – Όλες οι υποψηφιότητες

theissue.gr
Ηρακλής Τσουζίνοφ: Έγινε πατέρας ο νικητής του GNTM 3 – Οι πρώτες φωτογραφίες με το μωρό

Ηρακλής Τσουζίνοφ: Έγινε πατέρας ο νικητής του GNTM 3 – Οι πρώτες φωτογραφίες με το μωρό

theissue.gr
Έρχονται νέες αυξήσεις στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος

Έρχονται νέες αυξήσεις στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος

ienergeia.gr
Μια εύκολη και γρήγορη συνταγή για να φτιάξετε μόνοι σας ψωμί

Μια εύκολη και γρήγορη συνταγή για να φτιάξετε μόνοι σας ψωμί

healthstat.gr
In & Out fashion trends: Οι 4 τάσεις που θα φορέσουμε πιο πολύ τους επόμενους μήνες

In & Out fashion trends: Οι 4 τάσεις που θα φορέσουμε πιο πολύ τους επόμενους μήνες

theissue.gr
Καταρρέει το ΠΑΓΝΗ: Η τραγική ακτινογραφία της υποστελέχωσης

Καταρρέει το ΠΑΓΝΗ: Η τραγική ακτινογραφία της υποστελέχωσης

healthstat.gr