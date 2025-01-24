Stricter Penalties Fail to Curb Crime in Greece, Raising Questions About Effectiveness

Despite implementing harsher criminal penalties, Greece has seen little impact on reducing crime rates, particularly homicides, according to data from the Hellenic Police (ELAS) spanning 1991 to 2021.

Homicide rates have remained steady, while case resolution rates have dropped significantly, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the country’s approach to crime prevention.

Dimitris Vervesos, President of the Athens Bar Association and leader of the Plenary of Bar Associations, brought these concerns to the forefront on Wednesday during a parliamentary hearing on proposed amendments to Greece’s Penal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure. Vervesos directly challenged the assumption that tougher penalties inherently lead to greater public safety, asking whether higher sentences have made Greek society safer or whether the persistence of homicide rates reflects deeper systemic failings in law enforcement and judicial processes. By framing the debate in this manner, he underscored the importance of viewing crime reduction through a lens that extends beyond the severity of punishment.

The data presented by Vervesos highlights a disturbing trend. Although the number of homicides and attempted homicides has remained within a consistent range of 220 to 370 cases annually since 1991, the resolution of these cases has declined precipitously. In 2016, nearly 86 percent of homicide cases were solved, while by 2021, that figure had dropped to just over 47 percent. This decline in case resolution correlates with a period when penalties for serious crimes were becoming increasingly severe, suggesting that the deterrent effect of harsher sentencing may not be as impactful as anticipated. Instead, the inability to solve cases appears to be a far more pressing issue, as it undermines both public confidence in the justice system and the actual enforcement of the law.

The broader implications of Greece’s approach become even more apparent when compared to other European countries. Unlike Greece, where life imprisonment is the sole penalty for murder, other nations employ more flexible and proportional sentencing frameworks. In Austria, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, and Norway, sentences for homicide are often tailored to the circumstances of each case, with minimum terms ranging from five to ten years in many instances. Life imprisonment is typically reserved for the most egregious offenses, rather than being imposed as a blanket punishment. These systems reflect a recognition that proportional sentencing, coupled with strong investigative capacities, is essential for both deterrence and rehabilitation.

Greece’s rigid sentencing model raises fundamental questions about whether a punitive approach, in isolation, is sufficient to combat crime. Vervesos’s analysis suggests that without improvements in the effectiveness of law enforcement and the judicial process, stricter penalties may fail to yield meaningful results. When perpetrators are not apprehended or cases remain unresolved, the severity of punishment becomes irrelevant, as it serves neither as a deterrent nor as a corrective measure.