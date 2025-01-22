ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
Greek Prime Minister Calls Trump Era a Turning Point for Europe's Strategic Awakening

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has described the Trump era as a potential turning point for Europe, emphasizing the need for renewed focus on the continent’s geopolitical, economic, investment, competitiveness, and defense priorities.

Speaking at an event organized by the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, where he was joined by former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta, Mitsotakis highlighted the strong relationship between Athens and Washington. He also stated that he does not anticipate any changes in the United States' perception of Greece’s strategic importance.

Mitsotakis reiterated his proposal for a common European defense policy, an issue set to take center stage at an upcoming extraordinary summit of European Union leaders. The proposal underscores Greece's commitment to fostering greater European unity on security matters.

Highlighting Greece's strengths, the Prime Minister pointed to the country’s fiscal and political stability as key assets. "We are a politically stable country, and stability is a valuable currency," he remarked. He noted that Greece’s single-party majority government enables swift decision-making, which is critical as the nation seeks closer alignment with Europe’s core economies. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining fiscal stability as Greece moves forward.

Addressing domestic political dynamics, Mitsotakis ruled out the possibility of forming coalitions with far-right parties. "There are citizens who vote for parties to the right of New Democracy, but these parties are marginal and will not be part of any potential coalition in Greece," he stated, reaffirming his government’s moderate and pro-European stance

