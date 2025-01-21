Ecofin Approves Amendment to Greece’s Recovery and Resilience Plan

The amendment request covers the disbursement of €3.13 billion (€1.35 billion in grants and €1.78 billion in loans).

The EU's Council of Economic and Finance Ministers (Ecofin) has officially approved the amendment to Greece's Recovery and Resilience Plan. According to the announcement, the Council endorsed the European Commission's positive assessment of Greece’s revised plan. The Commission's analysis concluded that the proposed amendments do not compromise the plan's relevance, effectiveness, efficiency, or coherence.

The Ecofin approval, formalized through an executive decision published on January 14, 2025, allows for adjustments to specific targets and measures deemed unfeasible or inefficient due to objective circumstances. These amendments were initially proposed by Greece on October 21, 2024, under Article 21 of Regulation (EU) 2021/241, and encompass modifications to 24 measures within the original plan, aiming to better align with current conditions and enhance overall efficiency.

The amendment request covers the disbursement of €3.13 billion (€1.35 billion in grants and €1.78 billion in loans). Upon successful completion of the process, expected soon, Greece’s total disbursements will rise to €21.3 billion, representing 64% of the total allocated resources.

Key revisions address a lack of demand for certain projects, proposing alternative solutions to achieve initial objectives. The revised plan places significant emphasis on the green transition, with 38% of the measures contributing to climate goals for 2030–2050. Digital transformation also remains a core priority, accounting for 21.4% of the plan’s budget. Initiatives focus on improving connectivity, enhancing digital public services, and advancing workforce digital skills.

The total cost of the revised Recovery and Resilience Plan amounts to €36.6 billion, including €18.2 billion in non-repayable funding and €17.7 billion in loans.