Kostas Karamanlis: The “Blue Homeland” Doctrine Encapsulates Turkey’s Enduring Territorial Ambitions

Former Greek Prime Minister Kostas Karamanlis spoke on Monday about Turkey’s revisionist ambitions, encapsulated in its “Blue Homeland” doctrine.

During the presentation of the book “For a New Strategy Towards Turkey” by Professor and former Deputy Foreign Minister Yannis Valinakis, Karamanlis emphasized the importance of Greece adopting a decisive and resolute approach to Ankara’s provocations, urging action “without fear or hesitation.”

Karamanlis highlighted what he described as the widespread “misinterpretation of Turkey’s intentions both within and outside Greece,” noting that some voices “effectively echo Turkey’s arguments.” He argued that confronting Ankara’s strategic ambitions requires a comprehensive and assertive strategy, combining Greece’s geopolitical enhancement with a long-term plan for military deterrence.

Commenting on the prospect of negotiations with Turkey, Karamanlis was unequivocal: “Negotiation is not an end in itself,” he said, adding that those who view avoiding war as the primary benefit of such negotiations should understand that peace cannot be secured through concessions on critical issues. “On the contrary, the country becomes a hostage to Turkey’s arbitrary tactics, encouraging further illegal demands,” he stated.

He also rejected the idea that Turkey’s threats are primarily for domestic consumption, describing this belief as a source of complacency and inaction in foreign policy. According to Karamanlis, Ankara seeks to drag Greece into a dialogue devoid of any Greek agenda, leaving Athens perpetually on the defensive.

The former Prime Minister characterized the “Blue Homeland” doctrine as a vision that consolidates Turkey’s longstanding territorial claims. He pointed to Turkey’s broader strategy of exploiting the reluctance of the U.S. and the European Union to intervene decisively in the region. “Ankara operates in the same manner regarding the Aegean, Thrace, and Cyprus, where it demands joint decision-making with Greece and the Republic of Cyprus,” Karamanlis stated.

Karamanlis called for Greece to use the current period of relative stability—what he described as “calm waters”—to craft a strategy that effectively counters Turkish aggression. He advocated for pursuing concessions from Turkey with the support of international allies such as the European Union and the United States, while simultaneously reinforcing Greece’s military deterrence. He conveyed that “the false dilemma of dialogue with concessions or war is not the only path forward.” 

