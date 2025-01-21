Egyptian Tycoons Invest in Greek Real Estate

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
Prominent Egyptian billionaires Samih Sawiris of Orascom Development Holding, Mohamed Hazem Barakat of BPE Partners, Aladdin Saba of Beltone Financial, and Omar Ahmed of E.W.W Oil & Gas have joined forces to invest in Greece’s real estate market.

As part of their collaboration, they have established two companies: Dereen Real Estate SA, with a share capital of €3.6 million, and Piraeus 1 IKE, which was formed just yesterday with an initial capital of €7 million.

Samih Sawiris, the youngest son of Egyptian construction magnate Onsi Sawiris and brother of Naguib Sawiris—known for acquiring the Greek telecom company Wind in 2007—is the head of Orascom Development. The company specializes in developing and managing resorts in Egypt, Montenegro, and Switzerland, placing him among Egypt’s wealthiest individuals.

Mohamed Hazem Barakat, the founder of investment firms BPE Partners and B Investments, is a prominent figure in the Egyptian business landscape.
Omar Ahmed, CEO of Egypt’s EWW Oil and Gas, brings decades of experience to the table. His private company has collaborated with multinational corporations for over 35 years, executing major infrastructure projects in Egypt and working in sectors like oil, gas, power generation, and energy distribution.

Aladdin Saba, a highly influential figure in Egypt’s financial world, is a founding partner of two of the country’s largest independent investment banks and serves as CEO of Beltone Financial. With decades of experience in investment banking and asset management, Saba has established himself as a key player in the region’s economic development.

Barakat, Ahmed, and Saba already have experience investing in Greece. Barakat runs his ventures through his holding companies, MHB Investments Hellas and MB Capital. Ahmed operates in the market through his company, AHO Holding Hellas. Saba has also established Farida Hellas Investment, a holding company based in Greece.

