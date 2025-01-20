GEK TERNA: Driving Growth Through Strategic Execution

This year, the company is set to realize key projects that reflect its leadership and innovative approach.

In 2025, GEK TERNA is at a transformative juncture, bringing to fruition a range of high-impact projects across its diverse portfolio. As a leader in infrastructure, energy, and concessions, the group’s activities this year spotlight its strategic acumen and ability to adapt to evolving market dynamics. By targeting high-growth sectors such as transportation, energy, waste management, and ports, GEK TERNA continues to build on its integrated business model, delivering sustainable long-term value.

This year, the company is set to realize key projects that reflect its leadership and innovative approach. Among these are expansive infrastructure ventures, and vital urban transport upgrades aimed at transforming Greece’s mobility landscape. Substantial investments in port concessions and waste management signal the group’s ability to align with global trends in sustainability and efficiency. In energy, GEK TERNA is expanding its presence with notable initiatives in renewables and high-capacity natural gas power generation, further entrenching its role as a vital player in the sector.

The recent €3.2 billion transaction with Masdar, finalized in 2024, marked a turning point for the group. By selling a 36.6% stake in TERNA ENERGY, GEK TERNA infused its reserves with €900 million, elevating its total investment capacity beyond €3 billion. This financial boost positions the company to seize new opportunities while advancing existing projects.

The company boasts one of Europe’s most dynamic concession portfolios, with contracts extending up to 30 years. Landmark projects such as the Attica and Egnatia Motorways, the Hersonissos-Neapoli road concession (BOAK), the sub-concession of Kavala’s "Philipos B" port, and Heraklion Airport exemplify GEK TERNA’s exceptional capability in managing long-term, revenue-generating infrastructure assets.

With a backlog of €5 billion—the largest in Greece—GEK TERNA leads the construction sector with a focus on private projects, which make up over 75% of its commitments. This robust pipeline underscores the company’s commitment to high-value projects and its ability to deliver strong margins.

In energy, GEK TERNA is reshaping the market through its HERON subsidiary, which commands over 10% of Greece’s retail electricity market. Its investments in state-of-the-art natural gas facilities, such as the 877 MW Komotini plant, highlight its commitment to efficient energy solutions. Meanwhile, its growing portfolio in renewables aligns with global priorities for greener energy sources, ensuring relevance in a rapidly evolving industry.

Beyond its operational achievements, GEK TERNA has a measurable impact on Greece’s economy. According to a study by PwC, the group contributed €4.8 billion to the country’s GDP during 2022-2023, accounting for 1.12% of the national output. It also generated €618 million in public revenues and €1.6 billion in national income, underscoring its role as a cornerstone of economic development.

In employment, GEK TERNA supported an average of 37,500 jobs annually during the same period, equating to 1% of Greece’s workforce. The group’s employment multiplier effect—where each direct position generates seven additional jobs in the wider economy—reflects its capacity to drive social and economic progress.