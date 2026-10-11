Energy dependence compounds the problem.

Inflation in Greece continues to outpace the eurozone average, exposing structural weaknesses in the country’s economy that are keeping prices elevated despite years of economic growth. Consumer prices rose 5% in September, driven by soaring energy costs, strong tourism demand and persistent pressures in the services sector. But economists point to deeper problems—including high consumption taxes, dependence on imported energy and limited competition—that make Greece particularly vulnerable to price increases.

One major factor is taxation. Greece relies heavily on indirect taxes, particularly value-added tax and excise duties on fuel, which add substantially to the prices consumers pay. These taxes disproportionately affect lower-income households, which spend a larger share of their earnings on food, transportation, heating and other necessities.

Energy dependence compounds the problem. Greece imports roughly 78% of its energy needs, compared with a European average of 57%, leaving businesses and households exposed to swings in international fuel prices.

The impact was particularly severe in September. Natural-gas prices surged 55.2% from a year earlier, heating oil climbed 53.2%, diesel rose 38.8% and gasoline increased 22.5%. Higher energy costs ripple through the economy, raising expenses for transportation, manufacturing, agriculture and household consumption.

Competition—or the lack of it—presents another challenge. Several important sectors are dominated by relatively few companies, limiting competitive pressure to reduce prices when operating costs decline.

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Weak market oversight can further allow elevated profit margins to persist, leaving consumers with little relief even when international conditions improve.

Tourism, a cornerstone of the Greek economy, is also contributing to inflation. Strong demand from foreign visitors has pushed hotel prices up 29.8%, while rising costs across hospitality and leisure services have added to broader price pressures.

Meanwhile, labor shortages in tourism, construction and manufacturing are increasing business expenses, creating additional upward pressure on prices.

The government faces difficult policy choices. Reducing consumption taxes could ease household budgets but would also affect public revenue. Lowering energy costs and strengthening competition would require more substantial structural reforms.

So far, Athens has shown little willingness to tackle these challenges decisively.