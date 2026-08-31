The agreement envisages the deployment of four Israeli systems that, according to Greek officials and state broadcaster ERTnews, are expected to be operational in Greece within 28 months.

Greece is set to sign an agreement in Tel Aviv on Monday for a new multilayered air- and missile-defense architecture known as the “Achilles Shield,” a major step in Athens’s effort to modernize its armed forces and knit together Israeli technology with its growing inventory of French, American and domestically developed weapons systems.

The agreement envisages the deployment of four Israeli systems that, according to Greek officials and state broadcaster ERTnews, are expected to be operational in Greece within 28 months. Rather than functioning as stand-alone weapons, the systems are intended to form an integrated defensive network connected with much of the sophisticated military hardware Greece has acquired in recent years.

The Achilles Shield is part of Athens’s broader “Agenda 2030” defense-modernization program, through which Greece is seeking to overhaul its military capabilities as warfare increasingly shifts toward drones, precision missiles, electronic warfare and networked weapons.

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias has described the project as a necessary response to rapidly changing geopolitical and technological conditions. For Athens, an important attraction of the Israeli systems is that the underlying technologies have already been tested under combat conditions.

At the upper end of the planned architecture is David’s Sling, the Israeli missile-defense system designed to intercept longer-range threats. Alongside Greece’s existing U.S.-made Patriot batteries, it is expected to provide the long-range layer of the country’s future air-defense network, with an interception range cited at around 150 kilometers, or roughly 93 miles, depending on the threat and configuration.

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A second layer will be provided by Barak MX, a modular air- and missile-defense system that can employ different interceptors depending on the target. Its range extends from roughly 35 kilometers to as much as 150 kilometers. Cyprus has also acquired the system, underscoring the expanding role of Israeli defense technology in the Eastern Mediterranean.

For shorter-range protection, Greece plans to deploy the Spyder system alongside its existing Hawk missiles. These weapons are intended primarily for point and local-area defense, covering threats at ranges of up to about 50 kilometers.

Connecting the different layers will be the ELM-2084, an active electronically scanned array, or AESA, radar. The radar is designed to detect and track multiple airborne threats and feed targeting information across the wider network.

The significance of the project, however, goes beyond the acquisition of additional missile batteries. Athens wants the Achilles Shield to operate as a single network with other major platforms entering or already serving in the Greek arsenal.

That includes Greece’s new French-built FDI frigates, commonly known as Belharra-class ships, its Rafale combat aircraft, upgraded F-16 Viper fighters, Patriot batteries and the Israeli-made PULS rocket-artillery system. Creating interoperability among those platforms would allow sensors and weapons across different branches of the armed forces to exchange information and respond more rapidly to incoming threats.

Electronic warfare will also form part of the shield. Among the systems expected to contribute is Centaur, a Greek-developed counter-drone and electronic-warfare system that has already undergone operational testing and has been integrated with elements of the broader architecture.

The planned network reflects a wider shift in European defense planning prompted by recent conflicts, where inexpensive drones, cruise missiles and ballistic weapons have demonstrated the vulnerability of conventional forces and critical infrastructure. Instead of relying on a single interceptor or missile battery, modern air defense increasingly depends on overlapping layers of sensors, electronic countermeasures and weapons capable of dealing with threats at different ranges and altitudes.

For Greece, the Achilles Shield is therefore as much an integration project as a procurement program. If the 28-month deployment schedule is met, Athens will have assembled a substantially more networked air-defense structure combining Israeli, American, French and Greek technologies—and further deepened a defense relationship with Israel that has become an increasingly important feature of the strategic landscape in the Eastern Mediterranean.