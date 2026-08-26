The proposed system for governing management positions of the civil servants places unusually heavy emphasis on written examinations.

Greece is preparing to rewrite the rules governing who rises through the ranks of its civil service, triggering a debate over whether a new promotion system will make public-sector management more meritocratic or reinforce the advantage of officials already holding positions of authority.

A public consultation on an Interior Ministry bill is entering its final 48 hours, with the legislation proposing significant changes to civil-service grades, promotions and the selection of managers across the public sector.

The 114-article bill had attracted 1,199 comments by Aug. 25, with the provisions governing management positions drawing the most attention. Article 7, which sets eligibility requirements for heads of departments, directorates and general directorates, had received 373 comments, more than any other provision.

Under the proposed system, candidates would enter a new Register of Management Candidates. Eligibility would depend on combinations of civil-service grade, previous evaluations, management experience and certification of leadership, administrative, digital and interpersonal skills.

The most contentious issue is previous management experience. Critics argue that officials who have already served as managers - including through temporary or administrative appointments - could gain a significant advantage over employees who have never had the opportunity to hold such positions.

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Past performance evaluations are another point of friction. Civil servants participating in the consultation say evaluation practices have varied between agencies and over time, while some employees weren't evaluated at all.

A second battle centers on Article 12, which determines how eligible candidates will be scored. The proposed system places unusually heavy emphasis on written examinations.

For director-level positions, the written test would account for 55% of the final score, compared with 20% for management experience, 15% for overall professional experience and 10% for academic and formal qualifications. The examination would also carry a 55% weighting for department heads.

For general directors, management experience, the written examination and a separate assessment would each account for 30%, while academic qualifications and general work experience would each contribute 5%.

Academic credentials are also proving controversial.A master’s degree would receive 550 points, a doctorate 750 and graduation from Greece’s National School of Public Administration and Local Government 840. Additional core academic qualifications, however, wouldn't be cumulative, prompting criticism that multiple degrees and postgraduate studies could be undervalued.

Supporters of the examination-heavy model see standardized testing as a more objective way to loosen the grip of seniority and administrative networks. Critics question whether an exam should outweigh years of professional experience and specialist training.