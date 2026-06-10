In a decision issued June 8, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit upheld a lower court ruling that found no evidence that PNC Bank or one of its employees knowingly assisted or participated in an alleged fraud orchestrated by Ohio-based investment manager Constantine Antonas.

A U.S. federal appeals court has dismissed claims against PNC Bank arising from the collapse of an investment operation that cost investors millions of dollars and reverberated through one of the country's largest Greek-American communities.

In a decision issued June 8, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit upheld a lower court ruling that found no evidence that PNC Bank or one of its employees knowingly assisted or participated in an alleged fraud orchestrated by Ohio-based investment manager Constantine Antonas.

The ruling marks the latest chapter in a case that has attracted significant attention among Greek Americans, particularly in Ohio, where Antonas built his investment business through longstanding relationships within the local Greek Orthodox community.

Antonas founded Antonas Capital Management and the Epitome Investment Fund in 2013, promoting what investors described as a strategy promising strong returns with limited risk. Over the following years, he attracted millions of dollars from investors, many of whom were fellow members of the Greek-American community.

According to court records, the investments ultimately failed to perform as represented, resulting in substantial losses. The court said financial records were later altered in an effort to conceal the deteriorating condition of investor portfolios. Several prominent figures in the Greek-American business community were among those who subsequently sought to recover losses through litigation.

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The case took a dramatic turn in October 2021. Investors had grown increasingly concerned about the status of their funds and arranged a meeting with Antonas to verify account balances and review investment records. Hours before the scheduled meeting, Antonas died by suicide.

His death exposed the scale of the financial problems facing the investment operation and triggered a series of lawsuits aimed at determining responsibility for the losses.

The investors argued that PNC Bank should have identified suspicious activity in accounts linked to Antonas and intervened before the losses mounted. They also alleged that Dimitrios Koutrodimos, a PNC banker who knew Antonas through the local Greek Orthodox community, should have recognized that certain transactions were inconsistent with the normal operations of investment-management firms.

The Sixth Circuit rejected those arguments, concluding that the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate that either the bank or Koutrodimos had actual knowledge of any fraudulent activity. The court said the transactions cited by investors fell within the scope of routine banking services and found no evidence that PNC acted in bad faith in handling Antonas's accounts.