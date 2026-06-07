Foreign purchasers now account for between 60% and 85% of demand in Greece’s premier second-home markets, including the Cyclades islands, the Ionian Sea region, the Peloponnese and the northern peninsula of Halkidiki.

Greece’s luxury vacation-home market is experiencing a record year in 2026, as affluent international buyers continue to pour into some of the Mediterranean’s most coveted destinations, driving demand to unprecedented levels and reshaping the country’s high-end real-estate sector.

Foreign purchasers now account for between 60% and 85% of demand in Greece’s premier second-home markets, including the Cyclades islands, the Ionian Sea region, the Peloponnese and the northern peninsula of Halkidiki, according to a new report by real-estate brokerage Engel & Völkers Greece.

The surge highlights Greece’s growing appeal among wealthy investors seeking more than a traditional holiday home. Increasingly, buyers view luxury residential properties as long-term lifestyle assets that offer privacy, exclusivity and protection against economic uncertainty. The strongest demand is coming from buyers in the U.K., Germany, France, Switzerland, the U.S. and Israel.

“The market is being reshaped by a clear shift toward quality investments,” said George Petras, chief executive of Engel & Völkers Greece. According to the report, high-net-worth individuals are prioritizing rare properties that combine unobstructed sea views, architectural quality and close proximity to nature.

At the same time, a shortage of premium inventory is adding upward pressure on prices. The supply of newly built, energy-efficient homes remains limited, particularly in destinations where development restrictions constrain new construction. In Mykonos, a freeze on new building permits has increased the scarcity value of existing properties, while islands such as Hydra and Spetses continue to face strict planning regulations that restrict expansion.

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Demand is also shifting toward turnkey homes equipped with sustainability features, including bioclimatic design, infinity pools and advanced energy systems. Buyers are increasingly willing to pay a premium for properties that require little additional investment and meet modern environmental standards.

Among the Cyclades, Paros has emerged as one of the strongest-performing markets, while Mykonos continues to attract global wealth despite prices starting at around €7,500 per square meter. Santorini remains highly sought after for luxury properties overlooking its iconic caldera. Smaller islands such as Tinos, Syros and Andros are also attracting buyers looking for authentic year-round destinations.

Elsewhere, Corfu, Porto Heli and Messinia continue to draw strong international interest, while Halkidiki has become a favorite among buyers from Central Europe and the Balkans. Prime waterfront properties there now command prices of up to €14,000 per square meter, underscoring the strength of demand.