According to the declarations released Thursday, Greece’s 22 cabinet ministers reported combined liabilities of roughly €1.56 million, while deputy ministers and junior ministers disclosed an additional €2.28 million in debts.

The publication of Greece’s latest asset declarations has reignited scrutiny over the financial exposure of the country’s political leadership, revealing that ministers and senior government officials collectively owe more than €3.8 million in loans and other liabilities to banks and private lenders.

The disclosures, known in Greece as “pothen esches” declarations, are mandatory filings intended to provide transparency over the assets and financial obligations of public officials. This year’s filings show a government with extensive ties to the banking system through mortgages, consumer loans, credit card debt and private borrowing at a time when questions over political influence and financial oversight remain highly sensitive in the country.

According to the declarations released Thursday, Greece’s 22 cabinet ministers reported combined liabilities of roughly €1.56 million, while deputy ministers and junior ministers disclosed an additional €2.28 million in debts. The total rises to nearly €4.4 million when including a private liability of more than €532,000 owed by Minister of State Stavros Papastavrou to businessman Sabby Mionis.

Among senior officials, Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis reported some of the largest bank obligations, with debts totaling nearly €483,000 to Alpha Bank and the National Bank of Greece. Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos disclosed liabilities exceeding €140,000, while Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis reported an outstanding mortgage balance of approximately €126,000 with Piraeus Bank.

Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis declared obligations of about €126,000 spread across multiple lenders, including the state-backed Consignment Deposits and Loans Fund, while Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou reported liabilities of roughly €33,000.

Among deputy ministers and other senior government officials, Thanasis Kontogeorgis disclosed debts totaling more than €256,000 to Eurobank and Optima Bank. Minister of State Akis Skertsos declared liabilities of around €31,000, while government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis reported only nominal debt obligations.

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Several ministers reported no outstanding loan obligations, including Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis and Interior Minister Theodoris Livanios.

The disclosures have renewed debate in Greece over the relationship between political power and access to credit, particularly given the country’s turbulent banking history following the sovereign debt crisis. Under European Union anti-money-laundering rules, politicians and senior public officials are classified as “politically exposed persons,” or PEPs, a category considered to carry elevated risks of corruption, conflicts of interest and preferential financial treatment.

EU banking regulations require lenders to apply enhanced due diligence to politically exposed individuals, including closer scrutiny of their income sources, financial transactions and ability to service debts. Banks are also expected to ensure that loan terms granted to public officials do not diverge from standard commercial practices.