Under the proposed framework, financial supervisors across the bloc would be required to exchange information on suspicious transactions, internal-control failures and potential sanctions in near real time.

Europe is preparing its most ambitious overhaul yet of anti-money-laundering supervision, with new rules that could sharply increase scrutiny of banks, crypto firms, real-estate transactions and cross-border financial flows across the European Union.

The European Anti-Money Laundering Authority, or AMLA, will open discussions in Frankfurt on May 28 on a new set of Regulatory Technical Standards designed to create a far more integrated system of supervision among EU member states. The measures are expected to fundamentally change how national regulators cooperate in identifying suspicious transactions, tracking illicit capital flows and coordinating enforcement actions.

The initiative marks a significant shift for Europe’s fragmented anti-money-laundering regime, which for years has been criticized for weak coordination between national authorities, lengthy information-sharing procedures and inconsistent oversight standards. European officials say those gaps have allowed criminal networks, sanctioned individuals and politically exposed figures to move funds across borders faster than regulators could respond.

Under the proposed framework, financial supervisors across the bloc would be required to exchange information on suspicious transactions, internal-control failures and potential sanctions in near real time. National authorities would also be expected to coordinate inspections and jointly supervise institutions operating in multiple jurisdictions.

The changes are expected to have particular implications for countries such as Greece, whose banks and financial groups maintain operations across the Balkans and other European markets. Under the current system, information uncovered by a foreign subsidiary of a Greek bank—such as suspicious transfers involving offshore structures or accounts connected to Greece—can take weeks or months to reach domestic authorities through formal cooperation requests. The new framework aims to reduce those delays dramatically.

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The overhaul would also place the real-estate sector under closer scrutiny, reflecting growing concerns in Brussels that property markets across southern Europe have become vulnerable to opaque investment structures and illicit capital inflows. Authorities investigating suspicious property acquisitions in Greece or elsewhere in the EU would gain faster access to beneficial-ownership records, corporate structures, banking trails and related financial data through interconnected European systems.

The measures are expected to accelerate pressure on member states to modernize their beneficial-ownership registries and improve interoperability between banking databases and anti-money-laundering infrastructure. Regulators would increasingly be expected to respond to requests from counterparts in other EU countries almost immediately.

Crypto-asset companies and fintech platforms are also likely to face tougher oversight under the new regime. European regulators are seeking closer coordination on customer-identification standards, transaction monitoring, wallet tracing and investigations involving cross-border crypto activity. Firms operating across multiple EU jurisdictions could become subject to coordinated inspections and shared supervisory actions between national authorities.

The initiative reflects a broader European effort to centralize oversight following a series of high-profile money-laundering scandals that exposed weaknesses in the bloc’s decentralized regulatory model. Authorities including Germany’s BaFin and France’s ACPR are expected to play a central role in developing joint supervisory approaches alongside other national regulators.

European officials are also placing renewed emphasis on politically exposed persons, or PEPs, particularly in cases involving offshore structures and cross-border corporate networks. Under the proposed framework, suspicious transactions linked to political figures or high-risk entities could trigger immediate information-sharing among European authorities and coordinated enforcement measures.

The reforms extend well beyond the banking sector. Lawyers, accountants, trust-service providers, luxury-goods dealers, casinos, online gaming operators and real-estate firms could all face stricter oversight, especially when handling clients considered high risk or involved in complex international structures.

Supporters of the new regime argue that Europe’s single market can no longer function effectively with fragmented anti-money-laundering controls at the national level. Critics, however, warn that the expanded framework could increase compliance costs, intensify regulatory burdens and raise concerns over data sharing and supervisory overreach.