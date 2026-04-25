Insurance data show that payouts for hospital care surged by 42% between 2021 and 2024, reaching €747 million, up from €525 million.

In Greece’s private healthcare market, a growing clash between insurance companies and hospitals is driving up costs—and leaving patients to absorb the impact. As healthcare spending continues to climb, insured Greeks are finding themselves caught between two powerful sides. Insurers and private clinics are locked in a dispute over who is responsible for a sharp rise in medical reimbursements, but the financial burden is increasingly shifting to consumers in the form of higher premiums and out-of-pocket payments.

Insurance data show that payouts for hospital care surged by 42% between 2021 and 2024, reaching €747 million, up from €525 million. Insurance companies argue that the spike reflects systemic overbilling by private hospitals. They point to cases where basic medical supplies such as syringes or IV equipment are billed at several times their actual cost, along with repeated diagnostic tests and pricing practices that inflate overall treatment bills. In some instances, they claim, reusable equipment is even charged as if it were single-use.

Insurers say these practices are enabled by the structure of Greece’s private healthcare sector, where a small number of large hospital groups dominate the market. This concentration, they argue, gives providers significant leverage in price negotiations and contributes to opaque billing systems that ultimately push insurance premiums higher.

Private hospitals reject those claims, countering that the increase in reimbursements is largely the result of pent-up demand following the Covid-19 pandemic. Procedures that were delayed during the health crisis are now being performed, increasing patient volumes. At the same time, hospital operators say their own costs have risen sharply due to higher wages, staff shortages and continued investment in medical technology.

They also accuse insurers of delaying payments, sometimes for as long as a year, creating cash-flow pressures that can disrupt operations and strain smaller clinics.

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At the center of the dispute is the fee-for-service model that dominates the system, under which each test, procedure and supply is billed separately. Critics say this approach fragments pricing and obscures the true cost of care, with medical supplies emerging as one of the most contentious areas.

The Greek government is now attempting to step in. The Ministry of Development is pushing to introduce a new index that would guide annual adjustments in health insurance premiums. Compiled by the country’s statistical authority, the benchmark is intended to tie premium increases to objective indicators such as inflation and healthcare costs, offering a more transparent framework for pricing.

The index will draw on anonymized data from across the insurance market, covering both long-term and annually renewable policies. Officials hope it will act as a stabilizing mechanism in a system where price increases have outpaced expectations.

For now, however, the standoff continues. Until insurers and healthcare providers reach some form of equilibrium, Greek policyholders are likely to remain stuck in the middle—paying the price for a system widely seen as lacking transparency and balance.