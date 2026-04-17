Greece now ranks among Europe’s five fastest-growing markets for branded residences homes attached to luxury hospitality or lifestyle brands.

Branded luxury residences are rapidly becoming one of the hottest corners of Greece’s property market, as international developers and hotel groups bet that wealthy global buyers will continue to seek high-end homes in Mediterranean resort destinations.

Greece now ranks among Europe’s five fastest-growing markets for branded residences—homes attached to luxury hospitality or lifestyle brands—according to new research from Savills. The country has eight major branded residential projects planned or under construction, putting it on par with more established markets such as the U.K. and behind only Turkey and Spain in Europe’s development pipeline.

The expansion marks a sharp shift for a country that spent much of the past decade recovering from a debt crisis that crippled construction and investment. Now, developers are increasingly targeting affluent international buyers with resort-style projects that pair private ownership with hotel-level services, concierge offerings and wellness amenities.

Across Europe, the branded residences sector has grown at an annual rate of 19% and is projected to more than double by 2032, according to Savills. Greece is emerging as one of the sector’s main beneficiaries as demand shifts away from urban projects toward leisure-oriented developments in coastal and resort markets.

That trend plays directly to Greece’s strengths. Savills expects resort-based branded residences to account for nearly two-thirds of the European market by 2032, up from roughly half today, reflecting growing buyer demand for lifestyle-focused second homes in tourism destinations.

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International hospitality groups have moved quickly to establish a foothold. New or planned projects include branded residences associated with Mandarin Oriental on the Athens Riviera, Six Senses and Four Seasons in Porto Heli, as well as developments by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in Piraeus and Halkidiki.

The appeal for developers lies partly in the so-called “brand premium”—the price uplift buyers are willing to pay for residences tied to globally recognized luxury names. In Europe, branded homes command an average premium of 38% over comparable non-branded properties, according to Savills, above the global average of 33%.

For Greece, the branded-residences boom is reshaping perceptions of a market long viewed as fragmented and underdeveloped at the luxury end. Developers and investors say the influx of global brands is helping professionalize the sector, raise pricing benchmarks and draw a broader pool of international capital.

With projects spreading from the Athens Riviera to the Peloponnese and northern resort areas such as Halkidiki, Greece is increasingly positioning itself as one of the Mediterranean’s key growth markets for high-end residential real estate. For global investors and developers, the country’s combination of climate, coastline and improving infrastructure is turning what was once a niche market into a mainstream luxury-property play.