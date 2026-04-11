According to the report, the agreement involved the intelligence service’s Center for Technological Support, Development and Innovation (KETYAK), based near Athens.

Greek newspaper To Vima has reported that a previously undisclosed memorandum of cooperation was signed between a consortium involving the spyware-linked company Intellexa and a technology unit of Greece’s National Intelligence Service (Greece), adding a new dimension to the country’s ongoing surveillance controversy.

According to the report, the agreement involved the intelligence service’s Center for Technological Support, Development and Innovation (KETYAK), based near Athens. Sources cited by To Vima claim the memorandum was part of broader efforts to integrate artificial intelligence tools into national security operations, although no similar arrangements were made with other security agencies.

The newspaper further alleges that Intellexa—widely associated with the Predator spyware—operated in Greece under opaque conditions, appearing in official records without clear business activity or identifiable representation. Testimonies cited in the report suggest that political figures and government officials played a role in facilitating the company’s establishment in the country.

To Vima also reports that individuals and companies linked to Intellexa’s arrival in Greece had previously secured state contracts in sensitive sectors, including defence and cybersecurity. Some of these actors were allegedly involved in projects related to intelligence operations and anti-disinformation initiatives.

The Greek government has repeatedly denied any formal ties with Intellexa, maintaining that any unlawful surveillance activity was carried out by private actors. However, the newspaper points to documents indicating that, prior to the public emergence of the wiretapping scandal, there had been attempts to channel European funding—worth up to €3 million—towards a consortium including the company. The report describes this as a potential indirect mechanism of state support.

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The findings cited by To Vima appear to conflict with the government’s position that Intellexa’s activities fell within a broader information technology framework. A recent court ruling states that the company’s operations are exclusively related to the management of spyware technology.

The newspaper traces the origins of the case back to late 2019, when discussions involving business figures, government officials and intelligence personnel reportedly began regarding the deployment of such technologies in Greece. Intellexa itself was formally established in the country in early 2020.

While the allegations remain contested, To Vima’s report is likely to intensify scrutiny over the extent of state involvement in the surveillance affair, which has already drawn international attention and raised concerns about the use of commercial spyware within the European Union.