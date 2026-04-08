Greece’s sprawling wiretapping scandal has entered a decisive new phase, with judicial maneuvering and mounting delays fueling concerns that key offenses could expire before prosecutors bring charges.

In a move that has already sparked criticism, authorities split the case file into two parts this week. The most serious strand—focused on potential espionage and the role of executives tied to surveillance firms Intellexa and Krikel—has been sent back to the country’s Supreme Court prosecutor. The referral, initiated by the head of the Athens first-instance prosecution office, effectively resets the clock on a crucial part of the investigation at a moment when time is already running short.

The development follows a lengthy ruling by an Athens misdemeanor court, which concluded after months of proceedings that the case is too complex to be handled as a single inquiry. Judges called for four parallel investigations, including a probe into alleged espionage through the use of Predator spyware, scrutiny of corporate liability, potential perjury by key witnesses, and a broader effort to trace how infected messages used to deploy the software were distributed.

At the heart of the case is Predator, a powerful surveillance tool capable of infiltrating mobile phones and extracting sensitive data remotely. According to court findings, potential targets included senior politicians, government officials and members of the armed forces—raising acute concerns about national security and democratic oversight in a European Union member state. Yet several individuals believed to have been targeted have not testified, adding to concerns about the pace and direction of the investigation.

A parallel line of inquiry centers on the role of corporate actors. The court suggested that certain company executives may have had full knowledge of—and a decisive role in—the surveillance operations, rather than acting as passive intermediaries. Establishing their responsibility is seen as critical, but legal experts warn that procedural delays could undermine that effort.

The timing is particularly sensitive. Under Greek law, many of the alleged offenses date back to 2021, when spyware-laced messages were reportedly sent to targets over a period of months. With the court’s ruling formally issued on March 20, 2026, the statute of limitations is now looming over parts of the case. Each passing day increases the risk that specific charges could lapse before reaching court.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

Nine individuals have been flagged for further investigation over possible felony and misdemeanor offenses, including Rotem Farkash, Merom Harpaz, Einat Semama, Dimitrios Xypteras, Ioannis Toumbis, Ioannis Boliaris, Sotirios Dallas, Aimilios Kosmidis and Konstantinos Petrisis. Authorities have also left open the possibility that additional individuals could be implicated as the investigation progresses.

The decision to refer part of the case to the Supreme Court—rather than immediately pursuing indictments—has drawn fire from legal and political circles, with critics arguing it introduces further delays at a critical juncture.

Attention has also focused on prosecutorial handling, including the role of Sotiris Bougioukos and Supreme Court prosecutor Konstantinos Tzavellas, amid questions over why more decisive steps have not been taken to prevent the expiration of charges.

The controversy has taken on a political dimension. The center-left opposition party PASOK warned that continued inaction could allow key figures linked to the scandal, including Israeli businessman Tal Dilian, to escape accountability. In a sharply worded statement, PASOK argued that each day of delay increases the likelihood that offenses will lapse, potentially allowing those most closely tied to the surveillance network to avoid prosecution.

For Greece, the stakes extend well beyond the legal arena. The wiretapping scandal has already drawn scrutiny from European institutions and civil liberties groups, and the latest developments risk reinforcing concerns about the rule of law in the country.

As the investigation enters what could be its final window for meaningful action, the central question is whether Greece’s judicial system can move quickly enough to hold those responsible to account—or whether procedural delays will leave one of the country’s most serious political scandals unresolved.