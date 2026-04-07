Mitsotakis framed the proposal as part of a broader effort to modernize Greece’s political system and tackle what he described as entrenched state dysfunction.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has proposed a constitutional change that would bar government ministers from simultaneously serving as members of parliament, a move he presents as part of a broader institutional reform agenda — but critics say the initiative is politically timed and largely symbolic.

The proposal came as Mitsotakis faces mounting pressure over a scandal involving agricultural subsidies, prompting opposition figures and political analysts to accuse him of attempting to shift the political conversation toward constitutional reform and institutional change.

Mitsotakis framed the proposal as part of a broader effort to modernize Greece’s political system and tackle what he described as entrenched state dysfunction. He said the country has reached a “turning point” and argued that reforms are needed to strengthen institutions, improve governance and address long-standing structural problems in the Greek state.

Under the proposal, ministers who are elected MPs would be required to give up their parliamentary seat while serving in the government, with their seat temporarily filled by the next candidate on the party list. The reform would be included in a broader package of constitutional changes that Mitsotakis says would be implemented after the next national elections, provided his party wins re-election.

But constitutional experts note that such a change cannot take effect immediately. In Greece, constitutional amendments must be approved through a multi-stage parliamentary process that spans two parliamentary terms. That means the incompatibility rule would not apply to the next government formed after the upcoming elections, but only after the constitutional revision process is completed.

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As a result, any immediate implementation would rely not on constitutional law but on a political commitment by the prime minister not to appoint sitting MPs as ministers — a pledge that would have no legal binding force.

Opposition parties have seized on this point, arguing that the proposal is more political messaging than institutional reform. Former prime minister Alexis Tsipras accused Mitsotakis of reversing his previous position on the issue under political pressure and attempting to change the political agenda amid ongoing scandals and investigations.The debate touches on a long-standing issue in Greek politics: the close overlap between the executive and legislative branches, since ministers are typically chosen from among sitting MPs.

Supporters of the reform argue that separating the two roles would strengthen parliament’s oversight role and reduce conflicts of interest. Critics, however, question both the timing and the practical impact of the proposal.