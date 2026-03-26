Most shipments were sent to France, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Greek tax and financial crime authorities have uncovered a large international cigarette smuggling network following a months-long investigation, leading to arrests in Greece and coordinated operations across several European countries.

The investigation was carried out by the Financial Transactions Control Unit (DEOS) of Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE). Authorities described the operation as the dismantling of a structured, multi-layered smuggling organization operating across multiple countries.

During raids on two apartments — one in central Athens and another in eastern Attica — investigators seized 6,500 packs of smuggled cigarettes from well-known brands. Two foreign nationals were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the distribution of illegal tobacco products.

According to investigators, the cigarettes were transported into Greece from Turkey using various transport methods. The products were then temporarily stored in rented apartments and warehouses before being shipped to other countries, mainly through courier and parcel delivery services. Authorities believe the operation was far larger than the quantities seized, estimating that tens of thousands of cigarette packs had already been shipped abroad using the same method.

Most shipments were sent to France, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Both individual recipients and businesses connected to the shipments have been identified, and Greek authorities have notified law enforcement agencies in those countries. Joint operations are now underway to locate and arrest those involved. Investigators say the network operated through separate, seemingly independent cells functioning as so-called “tobacco mules.” In reality, however, these groups were part of a coordinated international criminal organization with links to Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, and Turkey.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

The group’s modus operandi included renting apartments and storage spaces on a short-term basis through online platforms to avoid detection, using multiple passports and residence permits, and setting up shell companies — essentially inactive businesses — to launder illegal profits.