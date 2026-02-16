A parallel corporate move linked to the Larissa Thermoelectric project is highlighting the broader ambitions of the investment’s main shareholders, suggesting a strategy that extends beyond power generation into energy-intensive digital infrastructure.

The company behind the project is developing a 792-megawatt natural gas–fired power plant in central Greece. Alongside this, a new entity, Larissa Data Centre S.A., has been incorporated, indicating plans to integrate electricity production with a privately owned data centre. The new company was established with share capital of €25,000 and is licensed to provide data processing, computing infrastructure, application management, IT hosting, web hosting and database services, as well as computing capacity and related equipment.

Larissa Data Centre is 75% owned by Cyprus-based Orsentia Limited, with the remaining 25% held by Dror Limited, also registered in Cyprus. The company is managed by Israeli executive Rotem Ben Horin, a former chairman of Larissa Thermoelectric, who has been active in Greek real estate since 2018. Orsentia and Dror are linked to Nissan Caspi and Dana Caspi, co-founders of G.P. Global Power Ltd. Caspi has decades of experience in the energy sector, spanning conventional power generation and advanced energy technologies, including hydrogen storage, lithium-ion batteries and gas-to-liquids fuels through OSEG Ltd.

Within Larissa Thermoelectric, Cyprus-based Clavenia Ltd holds a 38.5% stake and is represented on the board by vice-chair Adi Caspi, Nissan Caspi’s daughter. Other shareholders include Greece’s state-linked gas trader DEPA Commercial with 35%, the EUSIF Larissa fund (also known as SIrec Energy) with 16.5%, and power supplier Volton with 10%.

According to available information, Clavenia is controlled by Cyprus-based Brithin Ltd, which is reportedly linked to the international real estate group AroundTown, controlled by Israeli businessman Yakir Gabay. AroundTown’s Greek subsidiary, however, lists Cyprus-based Rigito Ltd—owned by Israeli investor Meni Weitzman—as its shareholder. Gabay and Weitzman have a long-standing business relationship, with joint investments in real estate, hospitality and pharmaceutical cannabis, including through the Israeli company Sade. Weitzman is also a partner in Tikun Olam Hellas with Greek businessman Vasilis Milionis, who sources say was closely involved in the Larissa Thermoelectric project from 2021 to late 2024, overseeing licensing procedures alongside Caspi.

Market participants interpret the creation of Larissa Data Centre as a signal that part of the power output from the Larissa plant may be earmarked for captive consumption by a data centre controlled by the project’s Israeli shareholders, reflecting a wider international trend of pairing large-scale generation assets with power-hungry digital infrastructure.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

Construction of the €600 million Larissa Thermoelectric plant is expected to begin shortly, with commercial operations targeted for February 2028. Preparatory work is under way, including the development of a dedicated high-pressure natural gas pipeline and metering station, which have been incorporated into Greece’s ten-year gas infrastructure plan. An agreement has also been secured with Mitsubishi for the supply of the plant’s turbine, with delivery slots confirmed.

The plant will be located in an industrial zone near the city of Larissa and will be connected to Greece’s national grid via a new double-circuit 400-kilovolt transmission line and a dedicated extra-high-voltage substation, enabling the integration of the new capacity into the country’s power system.