Despite the positive tone, officials at the Maximos Mansion are careful to avoid triumphalism.

Athens is assessing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ recent visit to Ankara in a positive light, describing it as one of the most substantive high-level engagements between the two countries in recent years, according to government sources. The cautious optimism reflects a belief that the meeting helped reinforce dialogue at a time when Greek-Turkish relations have long been marked by tension and mutual suspicion.

A key element for the Greek side was the decision by Mitsotakis to raise the issue of the casus belli—Turkey’s long-standing threat of war should Greece expand its territorial waters. Athens considers this a central concern and a core aspect of its strategic outlook. As Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis has stressed publicly, ending threats and maintaining a stable channel of communication between the two neighbors is viewed as the only viable path toward lasting peace and regional stability.

The Greek government also sees encouraging signs of progress in areas often described as “low politics,” including trade, migration management, and economic cooperation.

These sectors are regarded as mutually beneficial and as practical confidence-building tools that can help reduce tensions, even when more sensitive disputes remain unresolved.

Another development welcomed in Athens is Ankara’s apparent willingness to frame discussions with explicit references to International Law. Greek officials note that this represents a shift from earlier periods, when confrontational rhetoric and implicit threats were more common, and dialogue lacked a clear institutional framework.

Despite the positive tone, officials at the Maximos Mansion are careful to avoid triumphalism. Relations with Turkey are still described as difficult and fragile, with significant disputes unresolved. Athens maintains that the only bilateral issue open to discussion is the delimitation of the continental shelf and the Exclusive Economic Zone, and insists that talks must be firmly based on International Law and the Law of the Sea, excluding any questions of sovereignty.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

Government sources argue that the meeting underscored the value of dialogue and weakened domestic critics who opposed engagement with Ankara. They also express satisfaction that relations have entered a period of de-escalation, which the government hopes to sustain in the coming months.