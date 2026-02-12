As Greece begins rolling out a transformation plan for its national postal service in the regions, with February 20 marking the start of the first implementation phase, the country’s telecoms and postal regulator has introduced a new compensation framework aimed at addressing failures in postal services.

The National Telecommunications and Postal Services Commission (EETT) announced the changes amid a growing number of consumer complaints over delivery delays, lost items and generally unreliable service, developments that have raised concerns about service quality nationwide. The new framework replaces compensation rules that have been in place since 2013 and is intended to strengthen consumer protection while clearly defining the liability of postal operators.

Under the revised regulations, EETT sets fixed maximum compensation levels for cases involving the loss, theft, destruction or delayed delivery of postal items, covering both domestic and international shipments. The rules also clarify the circumstances under which postal companies may be exempt from liability.

The framework applies to all licensed postal operators in Greece, including the country’s universal service provider, Hellenic Post (ELTA). Compensation levels vary depending on the type of shipment and the licensing status of the service provider.

Particular emphasis is placed on delivery delays. When an agreed delivery deadline is exceeded due to the responsibility of the postal operator, customers may be entitled to a partial or full refund of the postal fee, subject to specific conditions. At the same time, the regulations outline cases in which compensation is not payable, such as events of force majeure, customs-related delays or proven negligence by the sender.

According to the decision, compensation for the confirmed loss of a registered domestic item is set at €36, while the loss of an international registered item is compensated at 30 Special Drawing Rights, based on the International Monetary Fund’s exchange rate at the time a claim is accepted. For lost domestic parcels sent without declared value, compensation corresponds to the actual value of the contents, up to a maximum of €235. In the case of international parcels, compensation amounts to 40 Special Drawing Rights, plus an additional amount per kilogram of weight, along with reimbursement of the postal fee.

Where a parcel with a declared or insured value is lost or destroyed, compensation equals the full declared value and includes a refund of postal charges. Partial loss or damage is compensated according to the proven value of the damage, subject to the applicable caps. For delivery delays exceeding three working days that are attributable to the postal operator, customers are entitled to compensation equivalent to two postal fees, with additional refunds provided if delivery takes place within a defined extended timeframe. Full reimbursement of postal charges is предусмотрed when an item is returned to the sender for an unexplained reason, while compensation is also payable if a shipment is delivered to a pickup point different from the one originally agreed, without the customer’s consent.