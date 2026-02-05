The residence is a historic townhouse that was once owned by a member of the Rockefeller family, a pedigree that significantly enhanced its appeal and value.

Greek shipping magnate George Logothetis, head of the Libra Group, has recently sold a townhouse he owned in Manhattan’s Carnegie Hill neighborhood, one of the city’s most prestigious residential enclaves. The landmark property, located at 13 East 94th Street, was sold for $15.5 million.

The residence is a historic townhouse that was once owned by a member of the Rockefeller family, a pedigree that significantly enhanced its appeal and value. Logothetis acquired the property in 2011 for approximately $12.5 million, purchasing it from an entity connected to Renee and Mark Rockefeller, fourth-generation descendants of John D. Rockefeller, the founder of Standard Oil.

The townhouse was first listed on the market in December 2024 with an asking price of $19.5 million. The price was later reduced to $17.5 million before the transaction was ultimately completed at $15.5 million, reflecting the softer conditions currently prevailing in the high-end real estate market.

Covering roughly 634 square meters, the property features six bedrooms and four full bathrooms, as well as a range of luxury amenities, including a basement gym, wine storage areas, a landscaped garden, and fireplaces fueled by both wood and natural gas.

The sale is part of a broader trend affecting New York’s luxury housing market, particularly historic residences dating back to the city’s Gilded Age. Many such properties have recently changed hands at notable discounts from their original asking prices, underscoring a slowdown in demand at the top end of the market.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

From a purely nominal perspective, the transaction represents a gain of around $3 million compared with the original purchase price. However, once inflation over the past 15 years, ownership and maintenance costs, property taxes, and brokerage fees are taken into account, the real investment return is widely viewed as marginal. Nevertheless, completing the sale during a period of market fatigue and at a price above the initial acquisition cost is considered a solid outcome, particularly for a property of such stature and historical significance.