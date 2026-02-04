According to the Ministry of Education, the reform will be developed through an open, transparent, and participatory process, with no predetermined outcomes.

Greece is preparing a major reform of its upper secondary education system through the introduction of a new National Upper Secondary School Leaving Certificate, while maintaining its long-standing nationwide university entrance examinations in the initial phase.

Following a high-level government meeting in Athens, authorities announced the launch of a National Dialogue aimed at redefining the role of the Lyceum (upper secondary school) and reshaping access to higher education. The reform is designed to create a system that is reliable, fair, and socially accepted, without immediately abolishing the Panhellenic Exams, which currently determine admission to public universities.

The proposed changes will not affect students currently enrolled in upper secondary school or those in their final year of lower secondary education. Instead, the reform targets today’s eighth-grade students, with the earliest possible implementation set for the 2027–2028 school year, when these students enter the first year of the Lyceum.

At the heart of the reform is an effort to restore the educational value and credibility of the Lyceum diploma. Greek authorities acknowledge that the system has become excessively exam-driven, often reducing the Lyceum to a preparatory stage for high-stakes university entrance tests. The new framework aims to ensure that school grades reflect genuine learning outcomes, while allowing results to be comparable nationwide regardless of region or school.

According to the Ministry of Education, the reform will be developed through an open, transparent, and participatory process, with no predetermined outcomes. Independent academics, university professors, teachers, education officials, political parties, students, and parents will all take part. Scientific coordination of the dialogue will be led by a national committee chaired by the rector of the University of Piraeus, tasked with synthesizing evidence, international best practices, and practical classroom experience.

While the Panhellenic Exams will remain in place for the time being, the long-term vision includes a more balanced evaluation system. Central to this vision are new institutional safeguards, including a national examination authority, a centralized repository of exam questions, and a standardized body of evaluators. These mechanisms are intended to prevent grade inflation, ensure transparency, and guarantee consistent application of assessment rules across the country.

The reform also seeks to modernize the Lyceum curriculum, strengthen students’ critical thinking and practical skills, invest in continuous teacher training, and upgrade both physical and digital school infrastructure. The broader goal is to better prepare students not only for higher education, but also for life and employment in a rapidly changing global environment.

The national dialogue will run throughout 2026, culminating in a final report and a phased implementation plan. Education officials stress that the objective is to establish a stable, long-term national policy that transcends political cycles and delivers an internationally credible secondary school qualification for Greece.