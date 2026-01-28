The Greek government has turned to an art appraiser to oversee the valuation and management of gifts presented to cabinet ministers and deputy ministers during 2025.

The initiative is being coordinated by the Prime Minister’s Office.

A 23-member committee was established by decision of the Secretary General to the Prime Minister, Stelios Koutnatzis, with a mandate to assess the monetary value of each gift and recommend how it should be handled. The panel includes representatives from the ministries whose officials received the gifts, along with professional art appraiser Angeliki Dourou.

The committee’s task is to divide the items into two broad categories: those valued at more than €200 or deemed to have particular historical, cultural, or artistic significance, and those of lower value or consumable nature. Gifts falling into the first category will be formally recorded in a dedicated state electronic registry, while lower-value items may be put to use by public services or otherwise disposed of.

Beyond valuation, the committee will also determine how the gifts should be managed. Options include displaying them in official government buildings, such as the Maximos Mansion or relevant ministries, or in other appropriate venues depending on their nature. The framework also allows for the free transfer of items, either for use or ownership, to museums, educational institutions, charitable organizations, or other public-sector bodies.

In certain cases, gifts may be repurposed to meet the operational needs of the Prime Minister’s Office, provided this is considered compatible with their character. Items that are assessed as lacking notable national, historical, cultural, or artistic value may be sold in accordance with existing legislation, with all proceeds earmarked exclusively for charitable purposes. Where necessary, the destruction or recycling of gifts is also provided for.