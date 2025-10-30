A new poll by the firm Interview for POLITIC shows that more Greeks would now choose “chaos” over Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the political dilemma “Mitsotakis or chaos.”

Forty-two percent of respondents opted for “chaos,” while only 30 percent supported the Prime Minister, and another 28 percent preferred “other” options such as a coalition government, a national unity cabinet, or a change in party leadership. The results reveal deep public frustration and suggest that appeals to fear and stability — long a hallmark of New Democracy’s strategy — no longer resonate with much of the electorate.

Despite holding onto first place, New Democracy appears to have lost its sense of dominance. The ruling party remains almost unchanged at 23.8 percent, with no visible “air of victory.” The center-left PASOK–Movement for Change continues to consolidate its position in second place with 13 percent. SYRIZA, once the main opposition force, continues its dramatic collapse, falling to just 2.6 percent — down nearly two points in a single month — as it struggles to maintain relevance among its traditional voters.

The rest of the political spectrum shows small but telling shifts. The far-right Greek Solution drops to 6.4 percent, the Communist Party (KKE) dips slightly to 5.8 percent, and Zoe Konstantopoulou’s Course of Freedom suffers a notable decline to 5.4 percent after its summer surge. Smaller parties move in different directions: the Democracy Movement remains at 4 percent, Voice of Logic rises to 4 percent, and MeRA25 edges up to 3.5 percent. The New Left slips to 1.6 percent, while the religious-nationalist Niki stands at 1.2 percent. The share of “other parties” climbs to 9.2 percent, and the undecided vote expands sharply to 19.5 percent, revealing a growing sense of political detachment and uncertainty across the electorate.

Despite this instability, a majority of Greeks would prefer to return to the polls rather than see a coalition government formed. Forty-five percent of respondents favor new elections, compared with 22 percent who support a partnership between New Democracy and PASOK — the most widely accepted coalition scenario. Other combinations, such as PASOK–SYRIZA–New Left or ND–Voice of Logic, attract only limited support in the single digits.

When asked which political leader they trust most to govern the country, the leading answer — at 32.3 percent — was “none.” Kyriakos Mitsotakis followed with 28.1 percent, trailed by PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis at 9.4 percent, Zoe Konstantopoulou at 6.2 percent, Greek Solution leader Kyriakos Velopoulos at 5.9 percent, and Communist Party chief Dimitris Koutsoumbas at 4.8 percent. SYRIZA’s Stefanos Kasselakis garnered just 4.4 percent, while other political figures, including Sokratis Famellos, Afroditi Latinopoulou, Alexis Charitsis, and Dimitris Natsios, registered below 3.5 percent each.

Public sentiment toward the economy remains overwhelmingly bleak. Sixty-one percent of Greeks say neither the national economy nor their own finances have improved. Twenty-one percent see improvement in the country’s economy but not in their personal situation, while only 14 percent report that both have improved. Just 4 percent say their personal finances have improved even though the broader economy has not.

When asked the iconic question first posed by former Prime Minister Konstantinos Karamanlis — “Who governs this country?” — nearly half of respondents (49 percent) answered: “the economically powerful and big business interests.” Only 21 percent said Greece is governed by the elected government and the Prime Minister, while 15 percent pointed to Brussels, the European institutions, and the creditors. Smaller shares said Greece functions without real governance, blamed the media and its owners, or believed that “the Greek people” truly govern — a view held by only one percent of those surveyed.