A new opinion poll by the Greek research firm MRB shows Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s New Democracy party leading with 21.5 percent, followed by the center-left PASOK at 10.6 percent. The survey, broadcast on the national channel OPEN TV, also reveals growing support for public protests and a deep distrust in Greece’s justice system.

According to the poll, six in ten respondents approve of the recent demonstrations held at Athens’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a site that has become a symbolic location for anti-government protests. Even one in four New Democracy supporters expressed sympathy with the protests. More than half of those surveyed disapproved of the government’s decision to place the monument’s protection under the Defense Ministry.

When the data are adjusted to reflect valid votes, New Democracy’s support rises to 28 percent, with PASOK at 13.8 percent and the nationalist Hellenic Solution party in third place at 12.1 percent. The left-wing Course of Freedom (9.4 percent), the Communist Party of Greece (8.6 percent), the new centrist Voice of Logic (5.2 percent) and SYRIZA (4.3 percent) follow. Nearly a quarter of respondents remain undecided.

The poll also explored the potential impact of new political formations. About 22 percent of voters say they would back a party led by former prime minister Alexis Tsipras, who recently resigned from SYRIZA’s parliamentary group. Among SYRIZA voters, two-thirds would support such a move, compared with 29 percent of PASOK and 11 percent of New Democracy supporters.

By contrast, a party led by former conservative premier Antonis Samaras attracts only 16 percent potential support, while 80 percent of respondents say they would not consider voting for him. Among New Democracy voters, roughly one in five expressed openness to a Samaras-led party.

The survey also measured attitudes toward Maria Karystianou, a public figure who emerged as a leading activist after the deadly Tempi train disaster of 2023. Half of respondents view her favorably, but a similar share believe she should continue campaigning on the Tempi issue rather than enter politics. Around a third said they might support a Karystianou-led party, with strongest backing from voters of Hellenic Solution and SYRIZA.

Public sentiment toward state institutions appears bleak. Nearly 63 percent of respondents disapprove of the government’s handling of the Panos Routsi case, and one in three New Democracy voters share that view. Almost half also criticized the judiciary’s response.

Overall, the MRB poll captures a mood of profound distrust in the justice system: more than 70 percent of Greeks believe justice will not be served in the Tempi trial or in other high-profile corruption cases. The findings highlight an electorate increasingly skeptical of institutions and open to alternative political movements amid persistent anger over governance and accountability.