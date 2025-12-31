Greece ranks fourth in the European Union for pension contribution rates, according to the latest pensions outlook by the OECD.

Total mandatory contributions for pensions in Greece amount to 26% of gross wages, well above the OECD average of 18.8% recorded in 2024. Only Italy, the Czech Republic and France report higher overall rates.

In Greece, participation in the public pension system is compulsory. Employees contribute 9.67% of their wages for main and supplementary pensions combined, while employers pay a further 16.33%, bringing the total to 26%. Although Greece has implemented cumulative cuts of 5.5 percentage points in social security contributions over recent years, these reductions were concentrated in other insurance branches, such as training and health funds, leaving pension contributions largely untouched.

Despite these adjustments, Greece remains one of the most expensive systems in Europe in terms of pension funding. By comparison, total pension contributions amount to 27.8% in France, 18% in Germany and just 16.4% in Belgium. At the top of the scale, Italy combines relatively modest employee contributions with very high employer payments, pushing the total rate to 33%.

Across the OECD, many countries rely on mixed systems that combine public and private pensions. On average, effective contributions to public schemes stand at 16%, while private schemes add just 2.8%, bringing the combined total close to the OECD mean. Countries with higher contribution rates, however, tend to offer more generous pensions—and Greece is a prime example.

While Greece ranks fourth in the EU for contribution levels, it stands at or near the top internationally for pension replacement rates, which measure how much of a worker’s earnings are replaced by a pension after retirement. Replacement rates in Greece reach 91.4% for low-income earners, 79.6% for middle incomes and 73.9% for higher earners. According to the OECD, Greece records the highest overall replacement rates, surpassed only by Denmark in the case of low earners, where Denmark’s mixed public-private system provides exceptionally high benefits.

The OECD cautions that while high contributions can support generous pensions, they may also weigh on competitiveness, employment and compliance, highlighting the delicate balance governments face between today’s labour costs and tomorrow’s retirement income.