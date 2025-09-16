Greece’s most significant political scandal in years is set to return to center stage as the trial over the country’s wiretapping affair opens on 24 September, putting fresh pressure on Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his government.

The case stems from the surveillance of Nikos Androulakis, leader of the opposition PASOK party and a former member of the European Parliament, whose phone was tapped by Greece’s National Intelligence Service (EYP) in 2021. The affair erupted publicly the following year, when Androulakis also discovered he had been targeted by Predator, an Israeli-developed spyware program. The revelations sparked a political firestorm that forced the resignation of EYP’s chief as well as Mitsotakis’ close aide and nephew, Grigoris Dimitriadis, who stepped down after being linked to the scandal.

Androulakis has accused the government of eroding democratic norms and has demanded to know why he was monitored. Greece’s Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, has ruled that EYP must inform him of the reasons for his surveillance. “The judiciary said I am right, and the prime minister refuses to inform me. Have you ever seen this in a normal European country?” Androulakis said recently.

Mitsotakis has denied personal involvement. Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis insists the issue has been addressed by the competent authorities and accuses Androulakis of exploiting it for political advantage. But critics note that one of Mitsotakis’ first moves after taking office in 2019 was to bring EYP directly under the prime minister’s control, making it difficult to separate the government from the agency’s actions.

The scandal has reverberated beyond Greece’s borders. The European Parliament launched an inquiry into spyware use across the bloc, with Greece often cited as a key case. Rights groups, the Council of Europe and press freedom organizations have all expressed concern, arguing the affair highlights deeper issues about the rule of law and institutional independence in the country.

As the Athens trial begins, it is expected to examine how and why not only Androulakis but also ministers, journalists, business leaders, government officials, and members of the armed forces were monitored, and whether spyware was deployed with official knowledge or sanction. Beyond the courtroom, the proceedings are certain to reignite political confrontation and sharpen scrutiny of Greece’s democratic institutions.