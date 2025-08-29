Games
Tourism in Greece Shifts as Travelers Change Habits

Φωτογραφία: UNSPLASH
These shifts are unsettling for tourism businesses.

Greece’s tourismseason is taking on a new shape this year, with travelers changing the way they plan and enjoy their holidays. Industry professionals report that bookings are increasingly polarizedeither secured months in advance or made at the very last minute to take advantage of deals and discounts. At the same time, more visitors are postponing their trips until autumn, favoring cooler weather and less crowded destinations, while also cutting back on the length of their stays.

These shifts are unsettling for tourism businesses. Arrivals in May and June were lower, but revenues told a different story. According to the Bank of Greece, June arrivals slipped 1.7%, while the first half of the year saw only a marginal 0.6% rise in foreign visitors. The downturn was driven by reduced travel from EU markets, offset in part by an 8% increase in arrivals from non-EU countries. Despite fewer visitors, revenues climbed 8.8% in June and 11% in the first half of the year, reaching €7.66 billion compared with €6.89 billion in 2023.

The revenue boost stems mainly from higher prices rather than stronger consumption. Receipts from Germany, France, and Italy rose by double digits, while U.S. spending surged—up nearly 65% in June and almost 30% over the half-year, totaling €704 million.

Hotels reported occupancy rates similar to last year, with a mid-August spike fueled by domestic tourism. Still, many visitors are shifting toward short-term rentals, squeezing growth opportunities for hotels. Data from the Institute for Tourism Research and Forecasts (ITEP) shows June occupancy averaging 78.5%, with the price of a double room at €147. Even platforms like Airbnb and VRBO saw demand growth plateau, with signs of fatigue in several popular hotspots.

August painted a more dynamic picture: airlines scheduled 5.4 million seats to Greece, a 4.3% year-on-year rise. Traffic from Israel was strong, while Athens and Thessaloniki led overall growth. By contrast, islands such as Santorini, Kos, and Zakynthos saw declines.

Looking ahead, hoteliers are betting on autumn. September bookings point to 85% occupancy, with average room prices expected to hit €160. Demand is broad-based, covering both major and secondary destinations, as well as Athens. Yet concerns linger: weaker European purchasing power and a preference for shorter, budget-conscious trips may limit gains.

