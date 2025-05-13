Controversial Promotion of Ex-Intelligence Prosecutor Raises Alarms Over Rule of Law in Greece

Vasiliki Vlachou, the former judicial supervisor of Greece’s intelligence agency during a period of mass surveillance, has been promoted to Deputy Prosecutor of the Supreme Court—despite her central role in a still-unfolding wiretapping scandal that targeted politicians, ministers, military officials, and journalists, raising urgent questions about democratic accountability and judicial independence.

In a move that has reignited debate over government accountability in Greece, Vasiliki Vlachou — the former judicial overseer of the country’s National Intelligence Service (EYP) — has been promoted to Deputy Prosecutor of the Supreme Court. Her elevation to one of the highest ranks in the judiciary comes despite her central role in a sweeping surveillance scandal that continues to cast a long shadow over Greece’s democratic institutions.

Vlachou served as the supervising prosecutor for EYP between 2020 and 2022, a period during which she authorized an extraordinary number of communications interceptions. Citing national security as justification, she signed off on thousands of wiretap orders — far exceeding the norm for such authorizations in Greece. Critics argue that the sheer volume of approvals raises serious doubts about whether any substantial judicial review took place, or whether Vlachou had functionally become a rubber stamp for the agency’s surveillance operations.

Among the most politically sensitive disclosures to emerge from ongoing investigations is the revelation that Nikos Androulakis — then a Member of the European Parliament and leader of the opposition PASOK party — was under surveillance by both EYP and the illegal spyware Predator. This took place during Vlachou’s time overseeing the agency, with her signature authorizing the legal basis for the monitoring.

Also targeted was then-Minister of Energy Kostis Hatzidakis, who now serves as Deputy Prime Minister. Surveillance records show that Vlachou approved multiple orders for his ongoing monitoring. Further reports have revealed that Greece’s intelligence agency, under her supervision, surveilled at least six other high-profile figures, including military officials and a high rank prosecutor.

One of the most prominent cases was the then General Konstantinos Floros, Chief of the Hellenic Armed Forces. Internal documents identified him as a surveillance target under a codename, though sources within the agency reportedly indicated that the true motive behind the monitoring had more to do with arms procurement contracts and financial dealings than national security.

Vlachou is also alleged to have authorized surveillance of journalists, business executives, politicians, and other public figures — often without clear justification, relying instead on vague claims of protecting national security. The broad scope and opaque rationale behind these interceptions have alarmed legal experts, journalists, and civil society organizations, who argue that such practices undermine the rule of law and erode democratic oversight.

The gravity of the situation was further underscored when Greece’s Constitutional Court ruled that Nikos Androulakis had the right to be informed of the reasons behind his surveillance — a decision that struck at the heart of the legal framework used to justify these wiretaps.

When summoned to testify before the Hellenic Parliament’s Committee on Institutions and Transparency, Vlachou defended her actions, claiming that all her decisions were lawful and necessary. She famously asserted that “my judgment is beyond scrutiny,” a remark that many interpreted as indicative of a broader culture of impunity within the intelligence and judicial apparatus. Her defense, however, failed to quell public criticism.

In 2022, a disciplinary investigation was opened under the direction of Christos Tzanerikos, then Vice President of the Supreme Court, to assess whether Vlachou had acted negligently or intentionally bypassed legal safeguards. Though ultimately exonerated and cleared to continue her career, concerns about her conduct remain unresolved in the eyes of many observers.

Adding to the paradox, Greece’s Data Protection Authority later revealed that Vlachou herself had been a target of Predator spyware during the same period she was authorizing its use on others. The spyware, developed by Intellexa and reportedly deployed in Greece between 2020 and 2022, has been linked to numerous illegal surveillance operations. The Greek government has denied any formal involvement with the Predator system, but evidence continues to mount suggesting otherwise. Since 2019, the EYP has operated directly under the office of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, placing its activities in closer proximity to executive power than at any point in recent memory.

Vlachou’s promotion to Greece’s Supreme Court is, for many, not just controversial — it is emblematic of a system veering dangerously off course. At a time when the country is still reeling from the largest surveillance scandal of its democratic era, elevating the very official who signed off on thousands of wiretap orders sends a chilling message: that complicity in institutional overreach is not only tolerated but rewarded. Rather than confronting the grave questions raised about judicial independence, political interference, and the abuse of intelligence powers, the Greek state appears to be doubling down. This appointment signals a deliberate choice to protect the machinery of surveillance rather than dismantle it — and to silence accountability rather than uphold the rule of law. In doing so, it casts doubt not only on the integrity of the judiciary but on Greece’s commitment to democratic governance itself.