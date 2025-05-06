Greek Polls Reflect Demand for Change, Absence of Leadership

Opinion polls suggest that while dissatisfaction with the government remains widespread, the absence of a compelling alternative in the opposition continues to benefit Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his party.

After several months of stagnation, Greece’s ruling conservative party, New Democracy, has recorded a modest but noticeable rebound in public support, according to two new opinion polls released on Monday by the research firms Alco and Opinion Poll. These surveys suggest that while dissatisfaction with the government remains widespread, the absence of a compelling alternative in the opposition continues to benefit Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his party.

In the poll conducted by Opinion Poll and aired on the Action 24 news network, New Democracy leads with 25.2% in voting intention among valid responses. This puts it over 11 percentage points ahead of the left-wing Freedom Sailing party (Plefsi Eleftherias), which comes in second at 13.9%. PASOK, a historically significant center-left party, holds third place at 11%, followed by Greek Solution at 8.8%, the Communist Party (KKE) at 7.1%, and SYRIZA—once Greece’s ruling party during the financial crisis—at just 5.1%. An unusually large share of respondents, around 16%, remain undecided.

The Alco poll, presented by Alpha TV, reflects a similar trend. New Democracy has edged up from 23.3% in March to 24.7%, while Freedom Sailing also shows growth, reaching 11.6%, up from 10.3%. PASOK registers a mild decline to 10.4%, and SYRIZA continues its downward spiral, slipping to 6.7%.

In estimated voting projections that attempt to account for undecided voters, New Democracy is seen at 30%, up nearly two percentage points from March. Freedom Sailing climbs to 16.5%, consolidating its position as the main vehicle for anti-establishment sentiment. PASOK, meanwhile, drops to 13%, and Greek Solution rises to 10.5%, pulling ahead of PASOK and SYRIZA, which falls to just 6%. Smaller parties like Niki and Voice of Logic also make minor appearances in the projection, each at around 3%.

Despite these numbers, the political landscape remains volatile and marked by a deep sense of disillusionment with traditional parties. Nearly half of respondents in the Opinion Poll survey said that no political party is effectively performing the role of opposition. Only 20.7% pointed to Freedom Sailing as the most effective opposition force, and just 8% named PASOK. When asked who is best suited to serve as prime minister, 31.7% again answered “none.”

The data also reflect a broad skepticism toward efforts to revive the Greek center-left. A potential alliance among PASOK, SYRIZA, and the newly formed New Left is viewed unfavorably by 59.4% of respondents, and 66.1% believe such a coalition is unrealistic. Additionally, 68.4% reject the idea of former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras returning to a prominent political role, although support for his return remains strong among SYRIZA loyalists.