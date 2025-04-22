Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on the Passing of Pope Francis: "A True Friend of Orthodoxy and Humanity"

Bartholomew highlighted the late Pope’s humility, compassion for the marginalized, and consistent witness to Gospel values.

In a solemn statement issued on Bright Monday, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew expressed profound sorrow at the passing of Pope Francis, calling him a "precious brother in Christ" and a true friend of Orthodoxy. The announcement came amidst the joyful atmosphere of the Orthodox Easter season, casting a shadow over the celebrations.

"From the very beginning of his papal ministry," said the Patriarch, "we enjoyed a fraternal and friendly collaboration for the good of our Churches and the world." He praised Pope Francis for his unwavering support of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and his dedication to dialogue and unity among Christian denominations.

Bartholomew highlighted the late Pope’s humility, compassion for the marginalized, and consistent witness to Gospel values, calling him a "genuine friend of the least of the Lord’s brethren" who left behind "a shining example of humility and brotherly love."

Recalling a deeply symbolic moment from 2014, just a year after Francis' election, the Patriarch spoke of their joint pilgrimage to Jerusalem. Praying together at the Tomb of Christ, they discussed commemorating the 1,700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea, a foundational event in Christian history.

Bartholomew had suggested they mark the anniversary together, and Pope Francis responded with enthusiasm, calling it “a powerful idea” and expressing hope that they would one day make a pilgrimage to Nicaea. “If not us,” he said, “then our successors.”

That hope, however, was left unfulfilled.

The Patriarch noted that Pope Francis had repeatedly expressed his desire to join the celebration in 2025, but it was “not meant to be.” Still, he affirmed that the Ecumenical Patriarchate intends to honor the milestone, adding that future Catholic participation will depend on the approach of Francis’ successor.

As Orthodox bishops gathered at the Patriarchate in Constantinople, Bartholomew concluded with a prayer for the repose of Pope Francis’ soul “in the land of the living and in the tents of the righteous.” He asked that God reward him for his service to both the Church and humanity and raise up a worthy successor who will continue his vision, particularly in advancing the unity of the Christian Churches.