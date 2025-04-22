Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Over 2,000 Military-Owned Properties Set for Development

eurokinissi eurokinissi
Greece is preparing to unlock the potential of over 2,000 properties owned by its Armed Forces as part of a sweeping initiative aimed at modernizing military infrastructure and generating revenue.

Under the leadership of the Ministry of National Defense, the plan will see properties across the country—currently held by various military funds and agencies—offered for long-term lease and redevelopment, with many earmarked for commercial use.

The assets in question fall under the management of organizations such as the National Defense Fund, the Naval Fund, the Air Defense Fund, and the Defense Real Estate Utilization Service. A recent legislative push, introduced at the end of 2024 and passed in early 2025, has laid the groundwork for a more structured and profitable approach to real estate utilization, including provisions for supporting the housing needs of military personnel through rent subsidies.

One of the first success stories is a six-story building in central Athens. After years of being left unused, the building has been leased for redevelopment into a hotel. The lease spans 35 years, with an option for a 15-year extension, and carries an annual rent of €800,000. Renovation work is expected to begin soon.

Other notable properties include the War Invalids’ Hydrotherapy Center in Methana, a 3.3-acre site with two buildings totaling more than 2,500 square meters, also slated for lease. In Athens, an eight-story building on Socratous Street is expected to be leased by the third quarter of 2025, while a 330-acre plot in Aegina and a landmark property on Kolokotroni Street are lined up for development later in the year.

The reform falls under the broader “Agenda 2030” plan, which includes consolidating the country’s various military real estate funds into a single National Defense Real Estate Fund, alongside the transformation of the Defense Real Estate Utilization Service into a privately run company. This restructuring aims to eliminate bureaucratic overlaps and streamline asset management.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Όλα έτοιμα για τη σεζόν; Ανακάλυψε έξυπνες λύσεις που θα σου «λύσουν τα χέρια»

Όλα έτοιμα για τη σεζόν; Ανακάλυψε έξυπνες λύσεις που θα σου «λύσουν τα χέρια»

Easter Guide: Τι να κάνεις τις Ηλιόλουστες πασχαλινές ημέρες που σε περιμένουν

Easter Guide: Τι να κάνεις τις Ηλιόλουστες πασχαλινές ημέρες που σε περιμένουν

Τι κοινό έχουν ο βαφτισιμιός μου και η κολλητή μου;

Τι κοινό έχουν ο βαφτισιμιός μου και η κολλητή μου;

Προσεχώς νέα φορολογικά κίνητρα για τους ενοικιαστές

Προσεχώς νέα φορολογικά κίνητρα για τους ενοικιαστές

Έρχεται ευέλικτο ωράριο εργασίας χωρίς συγκατάθεση των εργαζομένων

Έρχεται ευέλικτο ωράριο εργασίας χωρίς συγκατάθεση των εργαζομένων

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης: Μπόρες και καταιγίδες από το απόγευμα

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης: Μπόρες και καταιγίδες από το απόγευμα

Γιατρός ξεπέρασε τον καρκίνο και μας προτρέπει να κάνουμε αυτές τις 4 αλλαγές

Γιατρός ξεπέρασε τον καρκίνο και μας προτρέπει να κάνουμε αυτές τις 4 αλλαγές

Πόσο περπάτημα πρέπει να κάνουμε κάθε μέρα

Πόσο περπάτημα πρέπει να κάνουμε κάθε μέρα

Αυτό το κρασί σας ρίχνει την κακή χοληστερίνη

Αυτό το κρασί σας ρίχνει την κακή χοληστερίνη

Χοληστερίνη: Τα φρούτα που «ξεβουλώνουν» αρτηρίες και φλέβες

Χοληστερίνη: Τα φρούτα που «ξεβουλώνουν» αρτηρίες και φλέβες

Τι σημαίνει αν φοράς συχνά μαύρα ρούχα

Τι σημαίνει αν φοράς συχνά μαύρα ρούχα

Αυτή η σκόνη λευκαίνει τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας σε χρόνο ρεκόρ

Αυτή η σκόνη λευκαίνει τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας σε χρόνο ρεκόρ

Πώς οι κρέμες που χρησιμοποιείς κάνουν το δέρμα σου χειρότερο – Τι πρέπει να κάνεις

Πώς οι κρέμες που χρησιμοποιείς κάνουν το δέρμα σου χειρότερο – Τι πρέπει να κάνεις

Πόσες φορές πρέπει να χρησιμοποιείς σαμπουάν όταν λούζεσαι

Πόσες φορές πρέπει να χρησιμοποιείς σαμπουάν όταν λούζεσαι

Μην πετάξεις το καπάκι από το βαζάκι της μαρμελάδας – Δες πώς θα στολίσει τον κήπο σου

Μην πετάξεις το καπάκι από το βαζάκι της μαρμελάδας – Δες πώς θα στολίσει τον κήπο σου

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Pontiff’s Passing Highlights Vatican’s Economic Fragility

Pontiff’s Passing Highlights Vatican’s Economic Fragility

News In English
Greece Courts Investors at IMF-World Bank Meetings Amid Global Market Jitters

Greece Courts Investors at IMF-World Bank Meetings Amid Global Market Jitters

News In English
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on the Passing of Pope Francis: &quot;A True Friend of Orthodoxy and Humanity&quot;

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on the Passing of Pope Francis: "A True Friend of Orthodoxy and Humanity"

News In English
Early Bookings and Busy Easter Hint at Promising Summer for Greek Tourism

Early Bookings and Busy Easter Hint at Promising Summer for Greek Tourism

News In English

NETWORK

Το κόστος της εξισορρόπησης φουσκώνει τους λογαριασμούς – Πάνω από 800 εκατ. ευρώ ο ΛΠ3

Το κόστος της εξισορρόπησης φουσκώνει τους λογαριασμούς – Πάνω από 800 εκατ. ευρώ ο ΛΠ3

ienergeia.gr
Σπαράγγια και ουρολοίμωξη: «Φάρμακο» επώδυνων λοιμώξεων

Σπαράγγια και ουρολοίμωξη: «Φάρμακο» επώδυνων λοιμώξεων

healthstat.gr
Αποτοξίνωση μετά το Πάσχα: Τα 6 μυστικά μιας διαιτολόγου για ολική «επαναφορά»

Αποτοξίνωση μετά το Πάσχα: Τα 6 μυστικά μιας διαιτολόγου για ολική «επαναφορά»

healthstat.gr
Καρκίνος παχέος εντέρου: Επιστήμονες προτείνουν το συμπλήρωμα διατροφής που μειώνει τον κίνδυνο

Καρκίνος παχέος εντέρου: Επιστήμονες προτείνουν το συμπλήρωμα διατροφής που μειώνει τον κίνδυνο

healthstat.gr
Αυτή η σκόνη λευκαίνει τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας σε χρόνο ρεκόρ

Αυτή η σκόνη λευκαίνει τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας σε χρόνο ρεκόρ

theissue.gr
Η Gilead φέρνει τον συνδυασμό Trodelvy-Keytruda για τον επιθετικό τύπο καρκίνου του μαστού

Η Gilead φέρνει τον συνδυασμό Trodelvy-Keytruda για τον επιθετικό τύπο καρκίνου του μαστού

healthstat.gr
Πώς οι κρέμες που χρησιμοποιείς κάνουν το δέρμα σου χειρότερο – Τι πρέπει να κάνεις

Πώς οι κρέμες που χρησιμοποιείς κάνουν το δέρμα σου χειρότερο – Τι πρέπει να κάνεις

theissue.gr
Πόσες φορές πρέπει να χρησιμοποιείς σαμπουάν όταν λούζεσαι

Πόσες φορές πρέπει να χρησιμοποιείς σαμπουάν όταν λούζεσαι

theissue.gr