Greece’s Hotel Market Booms as Global Chains Expand Footprint
Greece is rapidly becoming a hotspot for international hotel brands, as global hospitality giants expand their presence in one of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations.

Companies like Hilton, Marriott, and Four Seasons are steadily increasing the number of Greek properties in their portfolios, drawn by the country’s rising profile on the global tourism map and the relatively low saturation of foreign brands in its hotel market.

While Greece is home to over 10,000 hotels, only a small fraction—just over 200—are operated by international chains. This contrasts sharply with markets like Spain and Italy, where global hotel groups are far more established. But this is changing. Most of the new entries come via management agreements, the global industry standard, where ownership remains with local investors while operations are handled by multinational operators.

In 2024, Hilton and Marriott are each launching five new properties across Greece under a range of sub-brands. Hilton’s expansion includes Curio, Conrad, and Small Luxury Hotels of the World, bringing its total to 50 hotels in the country. Marriott is expanding through its Autograph Collection, Moxy, and Westin brands, reaching 42 properties. InterContinental Hotels Group is following suit, with two new luxury hotels scheduled to open in Crete by 2026 and two Six Senses resorts underway in Porto Heli and the Petalioi Islands.

Accor is also expanding, opening Greece’s first Handwritten Collection hotel in Heraklion and the first Mövenpick in the coastal town of Syvota. Meanwhile, Mandarin Oriental has already opened in Costa Navarino and is preparing to enter the Athenian Riviera.

Newcomers are entering the market as well. Aluma Hotels & Resorts, affiliated with Israel’s Isrotel group, has launched three hotels in central Athens and is planning expansion in Thessaloniki. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also exploring further growth in both established and emerging Greek destinations.

Despite the influx, domestic hotel groups remain dominant. Brands like Grecotel, Sani/Ikos, and Mitsis continue to command significant market share, reflecting the strength of Greek hospitality brands abroad.

As of late 2024, Marriott leads the international pack with a 19% market share in Greece, followed by Sani/Ikos and Wyndham at 9% each, Hilton at 7%, and Accor and Hyatt at 5%. With major expansion plans across the board, Greece is poised to become an even stronger player in global hospitality.

