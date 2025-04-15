Games
Bots, Trolls, and “Truth”: Greek Government Backs Shadowy Online Ally

In recent days, government officials have mounted a full-throated defense of the Truth Team, presenting it as an independent initiative of private citizens exercising their right to political expression.

The Greek government has come under fire following revelations about its alleged ties to a shadowy online media group known as the “Truth Team,” which is accused of operating as a digital propaganda arm for the ruling New Democracy party (ND). As scrutiny intensifies, officials from the Prime Minister’s office—often referred to as Maximos Mansion—have rushed to defend the group, while offering no clear response to allegations of coordinated trolling, the use of fake accounts, and online smear campaigns.

However, critics argue this defense ignores the central issue: that the Truth Team plays a crucial role in amplifying pro-government narratives online and attacking political opponents. An investigative report by Inside Story, a Greek investigative media outlet, traced connections between the Truth Team, a private company named Blue Skies, and the broader ND media strategy. The report describes a tightly-knit ecosystem operating in the shadows of official government communications.

Despite the report’s in-depth focus on the use of anonymous social media accounts, bots, and coordinated digital harassment campaigns, the government has so far avoided addressing these specific concerns.

Instead, it continues to focus on legal technicalities and the group's "non-official" status.

At a recent press briefing, government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis insisted there was no formal employment relationship between the ruling party and the Truth Team. Yet he also demonstrated detailed knowledge of the group’s activities and purpose—suggesting a much closer relationship than the government publicly acknowledges.

According to the government, the Truth Team is not a propaganda tool but a platform that "corrects misinformation" and exposes contradictions in the opposition’s messaging. Marinakis painted the group as a necessary antidote to political hypocrisy, particularly from Greece’s left-leaning and centrist parties.

However, the group’s critics, including opposition figures and independent journalists, argue that its real function is to reinforce government messaging, spread disinformation, and carry out character attacks against critics and political adversaries—often blurring the line between activism and manipulation.

The controversy has also drawn attention to the role of Blue Skies, a private firm allegedly employing individuals tied to the group’s operations. The implication: that what appears to be an independent civic initiative is, in fact, a sophisticated political media machine.

Adding fuel to the fire is the online presence of an anonymous social media account named “Lexotanil” (after a popular anti-anxiety drug), which has been linked to offensive comments targeting victims’ families from national tragedies. When asked about the account’s connection to ND, Marinakis dismissed any affiliation, stating, “The only Lexotanil I know is a pharmaceutical product.”

He condemned any online abuse, but stressed that unless concrete evidence ties the account to someone affiliated with the party or the Truth Team, the accusations remain speculative. “If it’s proven someone connected to us said those things, they should be removed,” he said, “but so far, there’s no evidence.”

Questions have also emerged over whether the Truth Team received any form of public funding. Marinakis acknowledged the group’s inclusion in a broader government media support program, which he claimed was open to all registered media outlets. He also pointed out that some critical media outlets received even more funding under the same program—an attempt to undercut accusations of bias or preferential treatment.

Observers of Greek politics see the government's response as part of a broader pattern: using the tools of media influence, disinformation, and narrative control to maintain political dominance—while denying formal links to the digital actors who do the dirty work.

Although the Greek government insists it respects freedom of speech and transparency, its full-throttle defense of a group that plays a central role in shaping its online image—and attacking its critics—raises questions about how modern democracies navigate the blurry lines between partisan media, state communication, and digital propaganda.

