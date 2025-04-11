Greece Unveils €19 Billion Defense Plan with Focus on Transparency and Long-Term Strategy

Greece has laid out an ambitious new defense procurement plan that stretches over a decade and includes nearly €19 billion in projected spending through 2036.

But amid the lengthy list of weapons systems and strategic investments, what stood out most was not a new jet or missile system—but a pledge to overhaul transparency and accountability in military procurement.

Speaking before Parliament’s Special Standing Committee on Armament Programs and Contracts on Thursday, Greek Minister of National Defence Nikos Dendias emphasized that reforming internal oversight mechanisms is just as crucial as acquiring new defense capabilities.

He announced that the Ministry of Defence will strengthen its Internal Affairs Service, with a revision of the existing presidential decree governing its operations. The goal is to reinforce checks and balances within the Armed Forces, particularly among those involved in procurement decisions.

Dendias also revealed plans to formalize cooperation with Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue. A memorandum of understanding is already in the works, aiming to provide the Ministry’s internal watchdog with modern investigative tools and access to financial and asset declaration data.

This collaboration will enhance scrutiny of the personal finances of key defense officials and help curb potential conflicts of interest—a notable move in a sector often shielded from public oversight.

Alongside these reforms, the government detailed its long-term defense roadmap. The procurement plan, covering the years 2025 to 2036, includes both finalized programs and more tentative proposals for the latter part of the period. Officials were careful to note that many of the cost estimates, especially for projects set to begin after 2028, remain provisional.

Actual figures and annual funding schedules will only be confirmed when those programs are formally launched.

Despite the inherent uncertainties in such long-term planning, the government presented a rough breakdown of how the funds are expected to be allocated.

A substantial portion will go toward maintaining and supporting existing weapons systems, while new investments include the planned purchase of U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets, the “Achilles Shield” air defense initiative, modernization of the Hellenic Navy, and procurement of 35 Black Hawk helicopters.

Additional funds are earmarked for drone platforms, upgrades to army communications systems, air force capability enhancements, and military infrastructure development.