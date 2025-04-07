Foreign Investment Surges into Athens' Elite Private Schools

Some of Athens’ most prominent and historically respected private schools are now part of global education networks, as international investment continues to reshape Greece’s educational landscape. A wave of acquisitions that began in late 2024 has seen elite institutions pass into the hands of major foreign education groups, marking a significant shift in the country’s private education sector.

The turning point came in September 2024, when the Moraitis School, long considered one of the leading private schools in Greece, announced a partnership with Inspired Education Group, a global network of premium schools. This move signaled the beginning of a broader trend. Shortly afterward, the International School of Athens was acquired by UK-based Dukes Education. Inspired followed up with the acquisition of the Costeas-Geitonas Schools, while Cognita Europe & US took control of Doukas School. By December, the International Schools Partnership (ISP) had acquired two more institutions: the Platon School and the Hellenic-German School.

Industry experts estimate that these acquisitions range from €15 to €30 million per school, depending on various factors including student enrollment, campus facilities, graduate performance, and growth prospects. While the focus has largely been on well-established institutions, the investment interest extends beyond the traditional giants. Schools in the Eastern Attica region and the affluent northern suburbs of Athens are already engaged in negotiations. At the same time, smaller schools are actively courting investors, hoping to position themselves within this rapidly evolving landscape.

What these acquiring groups have in common is their British origin and their extensive global footprint, often encompassing more than 100 schools across multiple continents. On the Greek side, the schools being purchased tend to share certain characteristics: strong reputations, large-scale operations, and infrastructure that supports not only regular academic programs but also afternoon and summer offerings—sometimes even aimed at international students.

A new legislative amendment passed under Law 5176/2025 has added further momentum to this transformation. The reform allows schools, colleges, and even university branches to operate within shared facilities. While the law now permits the theoretical establishment of non-profit universities in Greece, no education group has yet declared plans to pursue this option. Nevertheless, the legal groundwork has been laid, potentially opening the door to a radically different educational environment in the near future.