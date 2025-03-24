Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Fairfax Bets on Metlen’s Future with Convertible Bond Deal

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Fairfax Bets on Metlen’s Future with Convertible Bond Deal
The agreement is being closely watched by markets, as it underscores Fairfax’s view that Metlen is positioned for significant growth.

Fairfax Financial Holdings, the Canadian investment group led by Prem Watsa, has deepened its commitment to Greek industrial and energy company Metlen through a €110 million investment in a convertible bond. The move is seen as a strong vote of confidence in Metlen’s long-term prospects as the company prepares for a high-profile listing on the London Stock Exchange and eyes entry into the FTSE 25 index.

Under the terms of the deal, the bond gives Fairfax the option to acquire 2,750,000 treasury shares of Metlen at a price of €40 per share within two years. If exercised, this would represent 1.92% of Metlen’s share capital and raise Fairfax’s total stake to 8.35%. The price offered is slightly above Metlen’s current market price of €39.50, a signal that the institutional investor views the company’s current valuation as attractive and sees strong upside potential.

Prem Watsa, chairman and CEO of Fairfax, expressed enthusiasm about the expanded investment, saying, “We are excited to further increase our investment in Metlen. The company has an outstanding track record, and we look forward to working closely with Evangelos Mytilineos and his team to support its long-term growth.”

Evangelos Mytilineos, chairman and CEO of Metlen, welcomed the deal, highlighting Fairfax’s role as a consistent and trusted long-term partner. “Fairfax’s increased investment fills us with joy and excitement. Their continued belief in our company’s future and prospects is deeply appreciated. Our rapid growth since 2012, when Fairfax first invested in the then Mytilineos, has gone hand in hand with their increasing stake. This new commitment is very welcome.”

The agreement is being closely watched by markets, as it underscores Fairfax’s view that Metlen is positioned for significant growth. The fact that the bond relates to existing treasury shares and not new stock means the deal does not dilute the holdings of current shareholders—an important consideration for long-term investors. Additionally, should Metlen’s share price rise in the wake of its planned London listing and potential inclusion in a major index, Fairfax’s option to purchase shares at €40 could deliver substantial gains.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Ο Κωνσταντέλιας «χώρεσε» ένα ολόκληρο ματς, σε 44 επαφές! (video)

Ο Κωνσταντέλιας «χώρεσε» ένα ολόκληρο ματς, σε 44 επαφές! (video)

«Σοκάρει» η εικόνα του Έντιν Τζέκο, μετά τον τραυματισμό του

«Σοκάρει» η εικόνα του Έντιν Τζέκο, μετά τον τραυματισμό του

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης: Ερχεται παρέλαση κακοκαιριών - Ο καιρός την 25η Μαρτίου

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης: Ερχεται παρέλαση κακοκαιριών - Ο καιρός την 25η Μαρτίου

Τι ώρα πληρώνονται οι συντάξεις Απριλίου 2025 σήμερα

Τι ώρα πληρώνονται οι συντάξεις Απριλίου 2025 σήμερα

Πού έπεσε το Τζόκερ που κέρδισε 7,7 εκατ. ευρώ στην κλήρωση

Πού έπεσε το Τζόκερ που κέρδισε 7,7 εκατ. ευρώ στην κλήρωση

Ακολούθησε τον ήλιο: Τρεις προτάσεις για μια 25η Μαρτίου αλλιώς!

Ακολούθησε τον ήλιο: Τρεις προτάσεις για μια 25η Μαρτίου αλλιώς!

Πώς να αποταμιεύετε χωρίς να το καταλαβαίνετε

Πώς να αποταμιεύετε χωρίς να το καταλαβαίνετε

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Η Εθνική «έπιασε» την… Ελλάδα του Ρεχάγκελ, για ένα «ξεχασμένο» σερί 17 ετών! (video)

Η Εθνική «έπιασε» την… Ελλάδα του Ρεχάγκελ, για ένα «ξεχασμένο» σερί 17 ετών! (video)

Τα γκρουπ δυναμικότητας και οι πιθανοί αντίπαλοι της Εθνικής στο επόμενο Nations League

Τα γκρουπ δυναμικότητας και οι πιθανοί αντίπαλοι της Εθνικής στο επόμενο Nations League

Πώς να ξαναγεμίσεις το μπουκάλι σου με ασφάλεια, διατηρώντας το άρωμα ζωντανό και αναλλοίωτο

Πώς να ξαναγεμίσεις το μπουκάλι σου με ασφάλεια, διατηρώντας το άρωμα ζωντανό και αναλλοίωτο

Τα 6 σημάδια πως έχεις ζήσει και μια… προηγούμενη ζωή

Τα 6 σημάδια πως έχεις ζήσει και μια… προηγούμενη ζωή

Τι θα συμβεί στο δέρμα του προσώπου σου αν του απλώνεις κάθε μέρα ελαιόλαδο

Τι θα συμβεί στο δέρμα του προσώπου σου αν του απλώνεις κάθε μέρα ελαιόλαδο

Ο άγνωστος ελληνικός προορισμός που πρέπει να κλείσεις από τώρα για να βρεις δωμάτιο τον Αύγουστο του 2025

Ο άγνωστος ελληνικός προορισμός που πρέπει να κλείσεις από τώρα για να βρεις δωμάτιο τον Αύγουστο του 2025

Κάνε το πρώτο μπάνιο σου σε 33 βαθμούς Κελσίου 2 ώρες από την Αθήνα

Κάνε το πρώτο μπάνιο σου σε 33 βαθμούς Κελσίου 2 ώρες από την Αθήνα

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Ψήφος εμπιστοσύνης της Fairfax στη Metlen - Επένδυση στο «μέλλον» μέσω ανταλλάξιμου ομολόγου

Ψήφος εμπιστοσύνης της Fairfax στη Metlen - Επένδυση στο «μέλλον» μέσω ανταλλάξιμου ομολόγου

Επιχειρήσεις
Σιγουριά και Ασφάλεια με τα τιμολόγια Protergia

Σιγουριά και Ασφάλεια με τα τιμολόγια Protergia

Επιχειρήσεις
Why Greece’s Plan to Track Down Wealthy Debtors Abroad May Be More Wishful Thinking Than Reality

Why Greece’s Plan to Track Down Wealthy Debtors Abroad May Be More Wishful Thinking Than Reality

News In English
Greece Charts a Decade-Long Energy Transformation Plan Through 2033

Greece Charts a Decade-Long Energy Transformation Plan Through 2033

News In English

NETWORK

Στην «πρέσα» λόγω ενεργειακού κόστους έμποροι και μικρομεσαίες επιχειρήσεις

Στην «πρέσα» λόγω ενεργειακού κόστους έμποροι και μικρομεσαίες επιχειρήσεις

ienergeia.gr
Το σύμπτωμα στα μάτια που μπορεί να δείχνει ότι έχετε περάσει μίνι εγκεφαλικό

Το σύμπτωμα στα μάτια που μπορεί να δείχνει ότι έχετε περάσει μίνι εγκεφαλικό

healthstat.gr
Τι θα συμβεί στο δέρμα του προσώπου σου αν του απλώνεις κάθε μέρα ελαιόλαδο

Τι θα συμβεί στο δέρμα του προσώπου σου αν του απλώνεις κάθε μέρα ελαιόλαδο

theissue.gr
Ο άγνωστος ελληνικός προορισμός που πρέπει να κλείσεις από τώρα για να βρεις δωμάτιο τον Αύγουστο του 2025

Ο άγνωστος ελληνικός προορισμός που πρέπει να κλείσεις από τώρα για να βρεις δωμάτιο τον Αύγουστο του 2025

theissue.gr
Ενεργειακές διασυνδέσεις, εξαγωγές και ενεργειακή ασφάλεια στο επίκεντρο της στρατηγικής του Νίκου Τσάφου

Ενεργειακές διασυνδέσεις, εξαγωγές και ενεργειακή ασφάλεια στο επίκεντρο της στρατηγικής του Νίκου Τσάφου

ienergeia.gr
Πώς να ξαναγεμίσεις το μπουκάλι σου με ασφάλεια, διατηρώντας το άρωμα ζωντανό και αναλλοίωτο

Πώς να ξαναγεμίσεις το μπουκάλι σου με ασφάλεια, διατηρώντας το άρωμα ζωντανό και αναλλοίωτο

theissue.gr
Καμπανάκι για την επάρκεια φυσικού αερίου λόγω της διακοπής στη Ρεβυθούσα από Motor Oil και Enaon EDA

Καμπανάκι για την επάρκεια φυσικού αερίου λόγω της διακοπής στη Ρεβυθούσα από Motor Oil και Enaon EDA

ienergeia.gr
Αγιορείτικος μπακαλιάρος λεμονάτος στην κατσαρόλα - Συνταγή για εκλεκτούς

Αγιορείτικος μπακαλιάρος λεμονάτος στην κατσαρόλα - Συνταγή για εκλεκτούς

healthstat.gr