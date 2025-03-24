Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Soaring Beyond the Bar: How Emmanouil Karalis is Turning Athletic Triumph into Business

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
eurokinissi eurokinissi
Greek pole vault sensation Emmanouil Karalis is defying gravity—and not just on the track.

At the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, the 25-year-old athlete delivered a breathtaking performance, clearing 6.05 meters to claim the silver medal and set a new national record for Greece. The achievement catapulted him into the exclusive “six-meter club,” cementing his status as one of the sport’s elite.

But Karalis’s ambitions extend far beyond the runway. Since 2022, he has been channeling his energy and vision into entrepreneurship, building a brand that reflects both his passion for pole vaulting and his desire to connect the sport with a broader audience.

At the center of this vision is Fly Olympia Street Pole Vault, an innovative urban competition that reimagines the traditional pole vault experience. By bringing world-class athletes into the heart of cityscapes, the event fuses elite sport with culture, entertainment, and community engagement—breaking down barriers and drawing new fans to the sport in the process.

What began as a bold concept has quickly evolved into a fast-growing movement. Recognizing its potential, Karalis recently took a major step forward by filing for trademark protection with Greece’s

Ministry of Development. The trademark encompasses a broad array of categories, including athletic apparel, equipment, media production, live events, charitable initiatives, and corporate sponsorships.

This marks a strategic move to position Fly Olympia not just as an event, but as a full-fledged lifestyle and performance brand.

Karalis is part of a rising generation of athletes who are rewriting the playbook—leveraging their platforms to build sustainable ventures that outlast their competitive careers. Like other modern sports figures who have transformed their personal brands into powerful business engines, he is creating something with the potential to inspire, entertain, and give back.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Αντετοκούνμπο & Αγγλία: Σε ποιο κανάλι θα δείτε τις αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (24/03)

Αντετοκούνμπο & Αγγλία: Σε ποιο κανάλι θα δείτε τις αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (24/03)

Τα γκρουπ δυναμικότητας και οι πιθανοί αντίπαλοι της Εθνικής στο επόμενο Nations League

Τα γκρουπ δυναμικότητας και οι πιθανοί αντίπαλοι της Εθνικής στο επόμενο Nations League

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης: Ερχεται παρέλαση κακοκαιριών - Ο καιρός την 25η Μαρτίου

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης: Ερχεται παρέλαση κακοκαιριών - Ο καιρός την 25η Μαρτίου

Τι ώρα πληρώνονται οι συντάξεις Απριλίου 2025 σήμερα

Τι ώρα πληρώνονται οι συντάξεις Απριλίου 2025 σήμερα

Πού έπεσε το Τζόκερ που κέρδισε 7,7 εκατ. ευρώ στην κλήρωση

Πού έπεσε το Τζόκερ που κέρδισε 7,7 εκατ. ευρώ στην κλήρωση

Ακολούθησε τον ήλιο: Τρεις προτάσεις για μια 25η Μαρτίου αλλιώς!

Ακολούθησε τον ήλιο: Τρεις προτάσεις για μια 25η Μαρτίου αλλιώς!

Πώς να αποταμιεύετε χωρίς να το καταλαβαίνετε

Πώς να αποταμιεύετε χωρίς να το καταλαβαίνετε

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

«Κλείδωσε» ο όμιλος της Εθνικής: Ο δρόμος για μία θέση στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο!

«Κλείδωσε» ο όμιλος της Εθνικής: Ο δρόμος για μία θέση στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο!

«Να φύγουμε, να τελειώνουμε»: Επικός Μουζακίτης προέτρεψε δημοσιογράφο να μην… μακρηγορίσει με Γιοβάνοβιτς (video)

«Να φύγουμε, να τελειώνουμε»: Επικός Μουζακίτης προέτρεψε δημοσιογράφο να μην… μακρηγορίσει με Γιοβάνοβιτς (video)

Πώς να ξαναγεμίσεις το μπουκάλι σου με ασφάλεια, διατηρώντας το άρωμα ζωντανό και αναλλοίωτο

Πώς να ξαναγεμίσεις το μπουκάλι σου με ασφάλεια, διατηρώντας το άρωμα ζωντανό και αναλλοίωτο

Τα 6 σημάδια πως έχεις ζήσει και μια… προηγούμενη ζωή

Τα 6 σημάδια πως έχεις ζήσει και μια… προηγούμενη ζωή

Τι θα συμβεί στο δέρμα του προσώπου σου αν του απλώνεις κάθε μέρα ελαιόλαδο

Τι θα συμβεί στο δέρμα του προσώπου σου αν του απλώνεις κάθε μέρα ελαιόλαδο

Ο άγνωστος ελληνικός προορισμός που πρέπει να κλείσεις από τώρα για να βρεις δωμάτιο τον Αύγουστο του 2025

Ο άγνωστος ελληνικός προορισμός που πρέπει να κλείσεις από τώρα για να βρεις δωμάτιο τον Αύγουστο του 2025

Κάνε το πρώτο μπάνιο σου σε 33 βαθμούς Κελσίου 2 ώρες από την Αθήνα

Κάνε το πρώτο μπάνιο σου σε 33 βαθμούς Κελσίου 2 ώρες από την Αθήνα

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Why Greece’s Plan to Track Down Wealthy Debtors Abroad May Be More Wishful Thinking Than Reality

Why Greece’s Plan to Track Down Wealthy Debtors Abroad May Be More Wishful Thinking Than Reality

News In English
Greece Charts a Decade-Long Energy Transformation Plan Through 2033

Greece Charts a Decade-Long Energy Transformation Plan Through 2033

News In English
Greek Banks Step Up as EU Rolls Out Tougher Anti-Money Laundering Rules

Greek Banks Step Up as EU Rolls Out Tougher Anti-Money Laundering Rules

News In English
Europe Faces Explosive Public Spending Pressures – Greece in the Spotlight

Europe Faces Explosive Public Spending Pressures – Greece in the Spotlight

News In English

NETWORK

Αγιορείτικος μπακαλιάρος λεμονάτος στην κατσαρόλα - Συνταγή για εκλεκτούς

Αγιορείτικος μπακαλιάρος λεμονάτος στην κατσαρόλα - Συνταγή για εκλεκτούς

healthstat.gr
Τι θα συμβεί στο δέρμα του προσώπου σου αν του απλώνεις κάθε μέρα ελαιόλαδο

Τι θα συμβεί στο δέρμα του προσώπου σου αν του απλώνεις κάθε μέρα ελαιόλαδο

theissue.gr
Στην «πρέσα» λόγω ενεργειακού κόστους έμποροι και μικρομεσαίες επιχειρήσεις

Στην «πρέσα» λόγω ενεργειακού κόστους έμποροι και μικρομεσαίες επιχειρήσεις

ienergeia.gr
ΕΒΙΚΕΝ: Στρεβλώσεις στη χονδρεμπορική αγορά οδηγούν σε αυξημένες τιμές ρεύματος – Ζητά παρέμβαση της ΡΑΑΕΥ

ΕΒΙΚΕΝ: Στρεβλώσεις στη χονδρεμπορική αγορά οδηγούν σε αυξημένες τιμές ρεύματος – Ζητά παρέμβαση της ΡΑΑΕΥ

ienergeia.gr
Τα 10 υγιεινά ψάρια και θαλασσινά που πρέπει να μπουν στη διατροφή μας

Τα 10 υγιεινά ψάρια και θαλασσινά που πρέπει να μπουν στη διατροφή μας

healthstat.gr
Ο άγνωστος ελληνικός προορισμός που πρέπει να κλείσεις από τώρα για να βρεις δωμάτιο τον Αύγουστο του 2025

Ο άγνωστος ελληνικός προορισμός που πρέπει να κλείσεις από τώρα για να βρεις δωμάτιο τον Αύγουστο του 2025

theissue.gr
Πώς να ξαναγεμίσεις το μπουκάλι σου με ασφάλεια, διατηρώντας το άρωμα ζωντανό και αναλλοίωτο

Πώς να ξαναγεμίσεις το μπουκάλι σου με ασφάλεια, διατηρώντας το άρωμα ζωντανό και αναλλοίωτο

theissue.gr
Τα 6 σημάδια πως έχεις ζήσει και μια… προηγούμενη ζωή

Τα 6 σημάδια πως έχεις ζήσει και μια… προηγούμενη ζωή

theissue.gr