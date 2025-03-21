Games
Should Old Wind Farms Be Torn Down or Upgraded? The Growing Energy Debate

Should Old Wind Farms Be Torn Down or Upgraded? The Growing Energy Debate
The central question is whether such sites should be fully restored to their original state or repurposed for new wind energy projects under revised licensing procedures.

Across the renewable energy sector, companies are required to restore the natural landscape once their power generation licenses expire—particularly for wind and solar projects. This process is both complex and costly.

A case in point is TERNA Energy, one of Greece’s leading renewable energy firms, which allocated €21.76 million in 2024 for the dismantling of decommissioned equipment and site restoration, a 19.44% increase from the €18.22 million recorded in 2023. While this is a contractual obligation, it is also part of the company’s broader commitment to sustainable development, ensuring that renewable energy does not leave a lasting impact on the environment.

However, an international debate is emerging over the fate of wind farms at the end of their operational lifespan. The central question is whether such sites should be fully restored to their original state or repurposed for new wind energy projects under revised licensing procedures. The argument for repurposing is based on the fact that high-wind locations—which make wind turbines efficient over long periods—are relatively scarce. Given this, the cost of restoring the landscape after approximately 20 years of operation seems counterproductive, particularly when new, undeveloped areas—including forests and mountainous regions—are being cleared to accommodate new wind farms.

Rather than developing wind projects in entirely new locations, many argue that the industry should focus on reusing existing sites, reducing both environmental impact and unnecessary resource consumption. This approach would limit disruption to natural landscapes while still allowing for continued renewable energy expansion.

That said, local opposition can be a decisive factor. In some areas, communities strongly oppose the continued use of wind farm sites, making full restoration unavoidable. However, in most cases, repurposing existing locations with proven wind potential appears to be the most practical and environmentally responsible choice.

The challenge now is to develop a regulatory framework that balances sustainability, local interests, and energy efficiency. As governments and industry stakeholders consider the next steps for wind energy development, finding a solution that maximizes efficiency while minimizing environmental impact will be crucial in shaping the future of renewable energy.

ΤΕΡΝΑ Ενεργειακή: Αύξηση εσόδων 37,6% το 2024, αύξηση 23,5% στα καθαρά κέρδη

ΤΕΡΝΑ Ενεργειακή: Αύξηση εσόδων 37,6% το 2024, αύξηση 23,5% στα καθαρά κέρδη

Επιχειρήσεις
ΤΕΡΝΑ Ενεργειακή: Αίτημα στην Επιτροπή Κεφαλαιαγοράς για squeeze-out από την Masdar

ΤΕΡΝΑ Ενεργειακή: Αίτημα στην Επιτροπή Κεφαλαιαγοράς για squeeze-out από την Masdar

Επιχειρήσεις
ΤΕΡΝΑ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑΚΗ: Νέα επένδυση στην αγορά ΑΠΕ της Βουλγαρίας

ΤΕΡΝΑ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑΚΗ: Νέα επένδυση στην αγορά ΑΠΕ της Βουλγαρίας

Επιχειρήσεις
Η αιτιολογημένη γνώμη της ΤΕΡΝΑ Ενεργειακή για τη δημόσια πρόταση της Masdar

Η αιτιολογημένη γνώμη της ΤΕΡΝΑ Ενεργειακή για τη δημόσια πρόταση της Masdar

Επιχειρήσεις

