Konstantinos Tasoulas to Be Sworn in as Greece’s New President on Thursday

On Thursday, Greece’s newly elected President, Konstantinos Tasoulas, will be sworn in before Parliament, succeeding Katerina Sakellaropoulou in the country’s highest political office.



Konstantinos Tasoulas, former Speaker of the Hellenic Parliament, was elected President of the Republic on February 12, 2025, receiving 160 votes in Parliament. His opponents in the election were Tasos Giannitsis (34 votes), Louka Katseli (29 votes), and Konstantinos Kyriakou (14 votes). Additionally, 39 MPs voted "present," while 24 abstained.

Upon arrival at the Parliament building, President-elect Tasoulas will be received at the entrance near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Parliament Speaker Nikitas Kaklamanis. A military honor guard will be stationed at the monument for the President’s inspection.

After the customary prayers, Tasoulas will place his hand on the Holy Gospel and repeat the oath, as read by the Archbishop. The oath-taking protocol will then be signed in triplicate by the newly sworn-in President, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of Parliament, and the Archbishop.

Following the ceremony, President Tasoulas will greet the leaders of the parliamentary parties before leaving the chamber. He will then proceed to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Konstantinos Tasoulas becomes the ninth President of the Republic since 1974, following previous officeholders Michail Stasinopoulos (1974–1975), Konstantinos Tsatsos (1975–1980), Konstantinos Karamanlis (1980–1985, 1990–1995), Christos Sartzetakis (1985–1990), Konstantinos Stefanopoulos (1995–2005), Karolos Papoulias (2005–2015), Prokopios Pavlopoulos (2015–2020), and Katerina Sakellaropoulou (2020–2025).

Born in Ioannina in 1959, Tasoulas is married with two children and holds a law degree from the University of Athens. He was first elected to Parliament in 2000 with the New Democracy party and has been re-elected multiple times since.