Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Konstantinos Tasoulas to Be Sworn in as Greece’s New President on Thursday

Konstantinos Tasoulas to Be Sworn in as Greece’s New President on Thursday Φωτογραφία: EUROKINISSI
Konstantinos Tasoulas, former Speaker of the Hellenic Parliament, was elected President of the Republic on February 12, 2025, receiving 160 votes in Parliament.

On Thursday, Greece’s newly elected President, Konstantinos Tasoulas, will be sworn in before Parliament, succeeding Katerina Sakellaropoulou in the country’s highest political office.

Konstantinos Tasoulas, former Speaker of the Hellenic Parliament, was elected President of the Republic on February 12, 2025, receiving 160 votes in Parliament. His opponents in the election were Tasos Giannitsis (34 votes), Louka Katseli (29 votes), and Konstantinos Kyriakou (14 votes). Additionally, 39 MPs voted "present," while 24 abstained.

Upon arrival at the Parliament building, President-elect Tasoulas will be received at the entrance near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Parliament Speaker Nikitas Kaklamanis. A military honor guard will be stationed at the monument for the President’s inspection.

After the customary prayers, Tasoulas will place his hand on the Holy Gospel and repeat the oath, as read by the Archbishop. The oath-taking protocol will then be signed in triplicate by the newly sworn-in President, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of Parliament, and the Archbishop.

Following the ceremony, President Tasoulas will greet the leaders of the parliamentary parties before leaving the chamber. He will then proceed to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Konstantinos Tasoulas becomes the ninth President of the Republic since 1974, following previous officeholders Michail Stasinopoulos (1974–1975), Konstantinos Tsatsos (1975–1980), Konstantinos Karamanlis (1980–1985, 1990–1995), Christos Sartzetakis (1985–1990), Konstantinos Stefanopoulos (1995–2005), Karolos Papoulias (2005–2015), Prokopios Pavlopoulos (2015–2020), and Katerina Sakellaropoulou (2020–2025).

Born in Ioannina in 1959, Tasoulas is married with two children and holds a law degree from the University of Athens. He was first elected to Parliament in 2000 with the New Democracy party and has been re-elected multiple times since.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Γκολάρα του Αραούχο με το «21» στην πλάτη: «Αλήτικη» ντρίμπλα, πριν τον… κεραυνό! (video)

Γκολάρα του Αραούχο με το «21» στην πλάτη: «Αλήτικη» ντρίμπλα, πριν τον… κεραυνό! (video)

Το πλάνο που δείχνει ΞΕΚΑΘΑΡΗ διπλή επαφή του Άλβαρες στο πέναλτι (video)

Το πλάνο που δείχνει ΞΕΚΑΘΑΡΗ διπλή επαφή του Άλβαρες στο πέναλτι (video)

Ανοιχτός ο ανασχηματισμός από το απόγευμα και μετά...

Ανοιχτός ο ανασχηματισμός από το απόγευμα και μετά...

Η μάχη για την προστασία των λιβαδιών Ποσειδωνίας συνεχίζεται!

Η μάχη για την προστασία των λιβαδιών Ποσειδωνίας συνεχίζεται!

Δώρο Πάσχα ανέργων: Ποιοι θα το λάβουν με προπληρωμένη κάρτα και ποιοι όπως κάθε χρόνο

Δώρο Πάσχα ανέργων: Ποιοι θα το λάβουν με προπληρωμένη κάρτα και ποιοι όπως κάθε χρόνο

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Δωρεές προς το Δημόσιο - Τι αλλάζει σε φορολογία και διαδικασίες - Αναλυτικά παραδείγματα

Δωρεές προς το Δημόσιο - Τι αλλάζει σε φορολογία και διαδικασίες - Αναλυτικά παραδείγματα

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Πού θα δείτε Ολυμπιακό, Παναθηναϊκό & Euroleague: Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (13/03)

Πού θα δείτε Ολυμπιακό, Παναθηναϊκό & Euroleague: Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (13/03)

Το… σπάνιο φαινόμενο, που ευθύνεται για το άκυρο πέναλτι του Άλβαρες! (video)

Το… σπάνιο φαινόμενο, που ευθύνεται για το άκυρο πέναλτι του Άλβαρες! (video)

ChatGPT: Αυτή είναι η πιο ωραία παραλία της Ελλάδας, σύμφωνα με την τεχνητή νοημοσύνη

ChatGPT: Αυτή είναι η πιο ωραία παραλία της Ελλάδας, σύμφωνα με την τεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Ναταλία Γερμανού: Νέες εξελίξεις με την υγεία της – Τι λέει ο γιατρός

Ναταλία Γερμανού: Νέες εξελίξεις με την υγεία της – Τι λέει ο γιατρός

Μόνικα Μπελούτσι: Η αγαπημένη της κρέμα για νεανικό δέρμα – Τη βρίσκεις στα σούπερ μάρκετ με 11 ευρώ

Μόνικα Μπελούτσι: Η αγαπημένη της κρέμα για νεανικό δέρμα – Τη βρίσκεις στα σούπερ μάρκετ με 11 ευρώ

Βαρύ το κλίμα στην κηδεία της Καίτης Κωνσταντίνου – Υποβασταζόμενη η μητέρα της

Βαρύ το κλίμα στην κηδεία της Καίτης Κωνσταντίνου – Υποβασταζόμενη η μητέρα της

Πανσέληνος Μαρτίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Για ποια ζώδια έρχονται κακά μαντάτα

Πανσέληνος Μαρτίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Για ποια ζώδια έρχονται κακά μαντάτα

Σχετικά Άρθρα

The Costly Acquisition of Ethniki Insurance: CVC Walks Away with Huge Profits, While Piraeus Bank Shareholders Bear the Risk

The Costly Acquisition of Ethniki Insurance: CVC Walks Away with Huge Profits, While Piraeus Bank Shareholders Bear the Risk

News In English
Greece Cuts Red Tape on Donations, Expands Tax Benefits for Donors

Greece Cuts Red Tape on Donations, Expands Tax Benefits for Donors

News In English
Greek Government Pushes Controversial Bill, Raising Fears of Mass Surveillance

Greek Government Pushes Controversial Bill, Raising Fears of Mass Surveillance

News In English
Greece’s Defense Procurement: Transparency Concerns and Legal Challenges

Greece’s Defense Procurement: Transparency Concerns and Legal Challenges

News In English

NETWORK

Ενστάσεις από τους ιδιώτες προμηθευτές ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας για τη λειτουργία της μονάδας Αγίου Δημητρίου λόγω τηλεθέρμανσης

Ενστάσεις από τους ιδιώτες προμηθευτές ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας για τη λειτουργία της μονάδας Αγίου Δημητρίου λόγω τηλεθέρμανσης

ienergeia.gr
Εύκολη συνταγή για σοκολατένιο φυστικοβούτυρο με ελαιόλαδο - Έτοιμο σε 10 λεπτά

Εύκολη συνταγή για σοκολατένιο φυστικοβούτυρο με ελαιόλαδο - Έτοιμο σε 10 λεπτά

healthstat.gr
Δεύτερη δημοπρασία πράσινου υδρογόνου: Πάνω από 60 έργα διεκδικούν επιδότηση

Δεύτερη δημοπρασία πράσινου υδρογόνου: Πάνω από 60 έργα διεκδικούν επιδότηση

ienergeia.gr
Πόσο καλά γερνάει το σώμα σας - Δείτε με ποια άσκηση θα το μάθετε

Πόσο καλά γερνάει το σώμα σας - Δείτε με ποια άσκηση θα το μάθετε

healthstat.gr
Φυσικό αέριο και ρεύμα πυροδοτούν νέο κύμα ακρίβειας – Ανατιμήσεις έως 41%

Φυσικό αέριο και ρεύμα πυροδοτούν νέο κύμα ακρίβειας – Ανατιμήσεις έως 41%

ienergeia.gr
«Πρωταθλήτρια» στην αύξηση κατανάλωσης αερίου στην ΕΕ η Ελλάδα

«Πρωταθλήτρια» στην αύξηση κατανάλωσης αερίου στην ΕΕ η Ελλάδα

ienergeia.gr
Μη ασφαλής η λειτουργία του ΕΣΥ σε Αν. Μακεδονία και Θράκη

Μη ασφαλής η λειτουργία του ΕΣΥ σε Αν. Μακεδονία και Θράκη

healthstat.gr
Βαρύ το κλίμα στην κηδεία της Καίτης Κωνσταντίνου – Υποβασταζόμενη η μητέρα της

Βαρύ το κλίμα στην κηδεία της Καίτης Κωνσταντίνου – Υποβασταζόμενη η μητέρα της

theissue.gr