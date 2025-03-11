Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Cracks Down on Electricity Theft: Over €1.2 Million in Violations Uncovered

Greece Cracks Down on Electricity Theft: Over €1.2 Million in Violations Uncovered
Greece’s power distribution operator, DEDDIE, has intensified its efforts to combat electricity theft, conducting more than 700 targeted inspections across hotels, restaurants, and cafés (HORECA sector) in recent months. The crackdown has already revealed cases of electricity theft valued at over €1.2 million, highlighting the scale of the issue in the country’s hospitality industry.

Between November 2024 and February 2025, DEDDIE’s specialized teams carried out large-scale inspections across Greece. As a result, 131 confirmed cases of electricity theft have been identified, involving unrecorded energy consumption exceeding 4.8 GWh—equivalent to the annual electricity use of thousands of households. An additional 153 cases are currently under investigation, with the total number of confirmed violations expected to increase significantly.
Alarmingly, some well-known business chains exhibited an electricity theft rate exceeding 50% of the supply points audited, suggesting a potentially systematic abuse of the system.

To prevent future violations, DEDDIE has begun replacing conventional electricity meters with smart meters that enable real-time monitoring and detection of irregular consumption. At the same time, stricter security protocols have been introduced for handling and storing meters to prevent tampering.
Greek law enforcement authorities have played a key role in supporting these inspections, ensuring that DEDDIE’s teams could carry out their work without interference. This collaboration is set to continue as part of an ongoing effort to eliminate electricity theft.

Electricity theft is a major challenge for Greece’s energy market, as it increases costs for law-abiding consumers and affects the stability of the power grid. Addressing this issue has become a top priority for DEDDIE, which has significantly ramped up its monitoring efforts.

The number of technical inspections has more than doubled, rising from an average of 20,500 per year (2019–2022) to 41,600 in 2024. Laboratory analyses of electricity meters have quadrupled, reaching 22,200 in 2024 compared to 5,300 in previous years. The financial impact of these efforts is substantial: the value of confirmed electricity thefts jumped from €30 million in 2023 to €62 million in 2024, while collections from offenders increased from an average of €16.4 million (2019–2022) to €27.1 million in 2024.

To combat electricity theft more effectively, DEDDIE is leveraging advanced data analytics and automation, optimizing its monitoring procedures, and expanding its team with specialized fraud detection units. Cutting-edge technology and smart grid systems are also being integrated to identify and prevent fraudulent activity more efficiently.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Αυτή είναι η καλύτερη 11αδα της Stoiximan Super League και έχει «εκπλήξεις»!

Αυτή είναι η καλύτερη 11αδα της Stoiximan Super League και έχει «εκπλήξεις»!

Court seats με τζακούζι και.. μπάρμπεκιου; Ναι έγινε και αυτό στη Λιθουανία! (video)

Court seats με τζακούζι και.. μπάρμπεκιου; Ναι έγινε και αυτό στη Λιθουανία! (video)

Ποιες μητέρες μπορούν να βγουν στη σύνταξη πριν τα 62 έτη μέσα στο 2025

Ποιες μητέρες μπορούν να βγουν στη σύνταξη πριν τα 62 έτη μέσα στο 2025

Η μάχη για την προστασία των λιβαδιών Ποσειδωνίας συνεχίζεται!

Η μάχη για την προστασία των λιβαδιών Ποσειδωνίας συνεχίζεται!

Αύριο η πρώτη δικαστική μάχη για την επαναφορά του 13ου και 14ου μισθού

Αύριο η πρώτη δικαστική μάχη για την επαναφορά του 13ου και 14ου μισθού

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

ΕΝΦΙΑ 2025: Πού γίνεται η εκτύπωση - Πότε η πρώτη πληρωμή

ΕΝΦΙΑ 2025: Πού γίνεται η εκτύπωση - Πότε η πρώτη πληρωμή

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Πού θα δείτε ΑΕΚ, Champions League και Τσιτσιπά: Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας

Πού θα δείτε ΑΕΚ, Champions League και Τσιτσιπά: Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας

Από την επαρχία, στην Εθνική Ελλάδας: Τώρα ο Χατζηγιοβάνης, ποιος ο τελευταίος; (video)

Από την επαρχία, στην Εθνική Ελλάδας: Τώρα ο Χατζηγιοβάνης, ποιος ο τελευταίος; (video)

Εύη Βατίδου: Τι αποκάλυψε για τις τελευταίες στιγμές του Αλέξη Κούγια

Εύη Βατίδου: Τι αποκάλυψε για τις τελευταίες στιγμές του Αλέξη Κούγια

Ναταλία Γερμανού: Νέες εξελίξεις με την υγεία της – Τι λέει ο γιατρός

Ναταλία Γερμανού: Νέες εξελίξεις με την υγεία της – Τι λέει ο γιατρός

Μόνικα Μπελούτσι: Η αγαπημένη της κρέμα νεανικό δέρμα – Τη βρίσκεις στα σούπερ μάρκετ με 11 ευρώ

Μόνικα Μπελούτσι: Η αγαπημένη της κρέμα νεανικό δέρμα – Τη βρίσκεις στα σούπερ μάρκετ με 11 ευρώ

«Botox σε μπουκάλι»: Οι πιο αποτελεσματικές αντιγηραντικές κρέμες, σύμφωνα με τους Δερματολόγους

«Botox σε μπουκάλι»: Οι πιο αποτελεσματικές αντιγηραντικές κρέμες, σύμφωνα με τους Δερματολόγους

Αυτές είναι οι 7 πιο έξυπνες celebrities με IQ ιδιοφυΐας

Αυτές είναι οι 7 πιο έξυπνες celebrities με IQ ιδιοφυΐας

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece’s Plans for Public Sector Wage Hikes and Tax Cuts Faces EU Hurdles

Greece’s Plans for Public Sector Wage Hikes and Tax Cuts Faces EU Hurdles

News In English
Greek Lawmakers to Discuss Expanding Armed Forces Capabilities

Greek Lawmakers to Discuss Expanding Armed Forces Capabilities

News In English
The Euro’s Impact on Greece: A Quarter-Century of Transformation

The Euro’s Impact on Greece: A Quarter-Century of Transformation

News In English
Bracebridge Capital Expands Presence in Greece with Major Loan Acquisitions and New Subsidiary

Bracebridge Capital Expands Presence in Greece with Major Loan Acquisitions and New Subsidiary

News In English

NETWORK

Μόνικα Μπελούτσι: Η αγαπημένη της κρέμα νεανικό δέρμα – Τη βρίσκεις στα σούπερ μάρκετ με 11 ευρώ

Μόνικα Μπελούτσι: Η αγαπημένη της κρέμα νεανικό δέρμα – Τη βρίσκεις στα σούπερ μάρκετ με 11 ευρώ

theissue.gr
Η Ελλάδα στην πρώτη τριάδα των χωρών της ΕΕ στη χρήση ΑΠΕ για θέρμανση και ψύξη

Η Ελλάδα στην πρώτη τριάδα των χωρών της ΕΕ στη χρήση ΑΠΕ για θέρμανση και ψύξη

ienergeia.gr
Διεθνείς ενεργειακές διασυνδέσεις: Οι στρατηγικές προτεραιότητες του ΑΔΜΗΕ έως το 2033

Διεθνείς ενεργειακές διασυνδέσεις: Οι στρατηγικές προτεραιότητες του ΑΔΜΗΕ έως το 2033

ienergeia.gr
Γιατρός προειδοποιεί: «Αυτή συνήθεια βλάπτει περισσότερο από 100 τσιγάρα»

Γιατρός προειδοποιεί: «Αυτή συνήθεια βλάπτει περισσότερο από 100 τσιγάρα»

healthstat.gr
«Botox σε μπουκάλι»: Οι πιο αποτελεσματικές αντιγηραντικές κρέμες, σύμφωνα με τους Δερματολόγους

«Botox σε μπουκάλι»: Οι πιο αποτελεσματικές αντιγηραντικές κρέμες, σύμφωνα με τους Δερματολόγους

theissue.gr
Κουνούπια τον χειμώνα: Πώς η κλιματική αλλαγή αλλάζει τα δεδομένα

Κουνούπια τον χειμώνα: Πώς η κλιματική αλλαγή αλλάζει τα δεδομένα

healthstat.gr
H «μεγάλη φυγή» από το ΕΣΥ - Αναλυτικά στοιχεία

H «μεγάλη φυγή» από το ΕΣΥ - Αναλυτικά στοιχεία

healthstat.gr
Ναταλία Γερμανού: Νέες εξελίξεις με την υγεία της – Τι λέει ο γιατρός

Ναταλία Γερμανού: Νέες εξελίξεις με την υγεία της – Τι λέει ο γιατρός

theissue.gr