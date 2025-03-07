Games
Global Art Players Set Their Sights on Greece

Something is shifting in Greece’s art market. International curators and artist agents are increasingly drawn to the country, not just to showcase work but to establish a lasting presence. One such figure is Anaïs Lellouche, a London-based curator and artist agent whose impressive career spans Dubai, London, Melbourne, New York, and Paris.

Lellouche has worked with leading museums, including the Centre Pompidou-Metz, where she contributed to major retrospective exhibitions and commissions featuring some of the most influential artists of the 21st century, such as Sol LeWitt and Daniel Buren. As Director of the prestigious Anna Schwartz Gallery in Melbourne, she played a key role in supporting artists through exhibitions, acquisitions, and the introduction of emerging talents like Oliver Beer and Daniel Buren to the gallery’s program.

Her international portfolio includes curating exhibitions for Expo 2020 in Dubai, Nuit Blanche in Paris, White Night in Melbourne, and Creative Time in New York. She also serves on advisory boards such as INSPIRE at the Peace Research Institute Oslo and the La Pause Residency in Marrakech.

Her decision to establish a business in Greece signals a belief in the country’s artistic potential. She recently founded Iristela, a company focused on art promotion, event organization, and exhibition space management. The venture aims to foster artistic and cultural events, provide business consultancy services, and represent artists, positioning itself as a dynamic force in artistic production and cultural management. With Lellouche’s international experience and network, Iristela is set to play a role in shaping Greece’s evolving cultural landscape, tapping into a growing market that is drawing increasing attention from the global art world.

